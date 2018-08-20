Should I Tell My Coworkers The 'Nudes' Tab On My Browser Wasn't Porn, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Tell My Coworkers That The Tab I Had Open In My Screen Share Was An Advice Column, Not Porn?

Today I was sharing my screen during a weekly meeting with a large group (nine people)... I realized about 20 minutes into the meeting that I had a few other tabs in the given window, one of which had the headline "What to do with nudes…" ... The site was actually an advice column, but obviously my coworkers have no idea of knowing that. As soon as I realized, I seamlessly moved the tab I needed to share into a new window (at least I think I was pretty smooth).

How bad is this? I feel like the best route may have been to make a quick comment/joke as I noticed it, but the moment has passed. My coworkers are not great about actually looking at my screen share, and often when they ask questions I have to ask them to look at what I'm sharing. Should I mention it in my follow-up email with meeting notes? Should I say something to my manager in case someone says something to her? ... I'm feeling pretty embarrassed right now so not sure the right way to handle this.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green acknowledges that lots of people would just let this go and pretend it never happened but says that an explanatory email to the group wouldn't be out of place. "Personally, when I'm embarrassed by something like this, I find I feel much better if I just plunge in and address whatever the awkward thing was, even if doing that means a second potentially awkward moment," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Why Don't Men Realize That Shaking Hands Is Disgusting?

A man who extends his hand demanding a handshake is presumptuous and arrogant. Handshaking is unsanitary and disgusting, in my opinion. Any gentleman with any intelligence should know how abhorrent it is to most ladies. Especially repulsive are workmen who have dirty hands or workers in a position of servitude. They seem to have the opinion that they are offering a gesture of friendliness rather than committing an act generally rebuffed in contempt of such poor manners.

To express my displeasure, I withdraw away from the ignoramus and will retaliate by not doing business with him. Gentlemen should know better than to extend their hand to a lady.

Please print my letter so that people who have this gross habit might understand that it is not met with the approval they seem to expect. They do themselves a grave disfavor in most instances. Being a lady, I'm a devout hater of handshakes!

[Creators]

Annie Lane does not let this letter writer have the last word. "I can't for the life of me understand why you'd show such scorn for a gesture that is meant — even by your own acknowledgment — to show friendliness," she replies. Read the rest of her answer.

Why Won't My Boyfriend Admit He's 5 Feet 8 Inches Tall, Not 6 Feet Tall?

I met my boyfriend David on Tinder five months ago, and it was a match made in heaven. He's compassionate, attractive, and a bombshell in bed. Recently, at our physical, I learned something. David is 5 feet, 8 inches tall. On his Tinder profile, he lists himself as 6 feet. On our first date, I asked him [if he is] really 6 feet. He got agitated and said yes.

I feel lied to and betrayed — why is he so insecure about his height? He takes so much pride in being tall. Always bragging to our friends and acquaintances, commenting how he won’t fit in that car, asking if I need help getting something off the top shelf. When the doctor read off his height I thought I saw his eyes start to swell up. Now he's attempting to stick his height into every conversation. I have been afraid to bring it up, but this is really bugging me. I see marriage in our future, as we're both almost 40 — but this needs to be settled first.

[Slate]

"This is not a situation where you need much of a strategy beyond 'acknowledging reality,'" replies Daniel Mallory Ortberg, who offers a script for broaching the subject with the boyfriend. Read the rest of his answer.

Is My Husband Trying To Trigger My Migraines To Satisfy His Fetish?

I have had migraines since the age of 21 and my husband knew it well since him and me met.

There's two thing that I suspect he is actively trying to trigger my migraine.

There's a folder in my husband's computer named "headache." It's full of woman having headache. I questioned him why???!!! He denied at first and later admitted it. And the reason is that he thinks woman in headache looks great...

I find out that he may tries to get me into some of my known migraine triggers recently. He would make me certain kinds of food and a lot of caffeine that often end up as a terrible migraine to me. He asks me about my menstruation period. He even disturbed my sleep with strong flashlight twice a week, one of which did trigger a migraine attack. What's more, he even wants me to pretend having a migraine even I don't really had an attack. After these successful "attempts," he would become much more attentive and even requests sex to relieve my pain.

I don't know if he really cares about me or he just wants to trigger my migraine to fulfill his fetish. But he certainly knows that I am very very painful in migraine... What should I do? Should I just leave him or talk with him on this.

[Reddit via Twitter]

There's some disagreement in the comments at r/Relationships whether this letter is real or not, but the people who take it at face value agree that the husband's behavior is extremely messed up. "This is literally as selfish as it gets. It's his bad luck to have a fetish that involves pain for someone else, but he does not get to abuse you over it," writes one redditor in response. Read the rest of the answers.

Should I Report A Bank Teller's Casual Antisemitism To Her Boss?

I went to my local bank to cash a check. The teller was new and seemed like a nice lady. She asked for my ID. (It's bank policy.) I gave it to her gladly, and we exchanged small talk over customers who get angry about the ID requirement. Then she leaned toward me and said in a quiet voice, "It's mostly the Jews who get mad." I am Jewish but don't have a so-called Jewish sounding name. I didn't say anything, but this has really stuck with me. Should I go to her boss, or hope she says something similar to someone who will speak up?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes advises the letter writer to go back to the teller and say, "I'm Jewish. I gave you my ID gladly, and you hurt my feelings. Please don't generalize about other people." Read the rest of his answer.

Can I Refuse To Hire Someone Who Disagrees With Me About President Trump?

I run a small work-at-home business — nonpolitical, nongovernmental, nonreligious — with one independent contractor working with me. I am looking to hire a part-time administrative assistant.

Can I ask prospective hires their opinion of President Trump? I would not abide having someone work for me who is on the wrong side of that issue. Nor would that individual care to work here.

[The Washington Post]

Karla Miller notes that it's usually not illegal to refuse to hire someone because of their political views but says that asking outright could spur a backlash. "[I]nstead of putting candidates on the spot, perhaps you could get the message across with a strategically displayed bumper sticker or other political decor," she suggests. Read the rest of her answer.

Bonus reading: This isn't technically an advice column question, but if it were, it would definitely warrant a mention here. We are pleased to present an essay published in Apartment Therapy with the title, "My Husband Didn't Want A House — So I Bought One Without Him."