How Can I Get My Husband To Stop Calling Random Women 'Mama,' And Other Weird Advice Column Questions

How Do I Deal With An Employee Who Threatens To Cast Magic Spells On Her Coworkers?

I've recently been contacted by a supervisor in our company who has heard that one of his subordinates has been regularly "cursing" both him and his daughter (who also works for our company). By "cursing," I don't mean using foul language. I mean she considers herself something of a witch and has been literally putting curses on these people.

These people don't generally put much stock in that sort of thing, but they are starting to get scared to work with this woman (especially the daughter). Not exactly sure how to approach the "witch"…. Suggestions?

Alison Green reprinted this letter between Christmas and New Year's because it's "one of [her] favorite letters of all time," and it's easy to understand why. After extracting more details from the letter writer, Green suggests, "Tell her clearly that it's not acceptable to threaten to curse or otherwise harm anyone she works with, that threatening people with harm — regardless of the means — is grounds for termination, and that this is a one-time warning but if it happens again, you'll let her go." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get Over Being Dumped For Doing Something I Don't Remember Because I Was Blackout Drunk?

Two weeks ago I attended a holiday party with my boyfriend and his family. We've been together for three years, and since we moved to his hometown, I've gotten to know his parents and sisters better. I forgot about new medication I was taking, had a few drinks, and became drunker than I have ever been in my life. (Counting this event, I've only been drunk three times, so it’s extremely out of character for me.)

I now know that I did something so horrible at the party that my boyfriend broke up with me via text and told me he has no interest in speaking to me ever again. I'm devastated. My now ex-boyfriend is the sweetest man I know, so I had to have done something cruel for him to do this. But because he won't talk to me, I have almost no idea of what I did or said. I am really afraid that I was mean to his sister Amanda, whom I've never liked.

I am going crazy here, trying to figure out how to fix this and rebuild my life when I don't even know why it's going off of the rails. I'm so lost. Please, do you have any advice?

Mallory Ortberg, aka Dear Prudence, advises the letter writer not to hound his or her ex-boyfriend for details of his or her misbehavior. "Talk to your own friends and family members about the pain and self-recrimination you're experiencing," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Wrong To Be Annoyed That My Husband Calls Random Women 'Mama'?

One thing I love about my husband is that he loves people. He and a few of the men at our church usually refer to their wives as "Mama" when talking about us: "Oh, Mama’s hungry; you better go feed her." "You better check with Mama first," etc.

Because we are a very close group of friends, it doesn't bother me. My husband also tends to call other women Mamas as a term of endearment, but for the women who have been in his life a long time and the women in the family, I don't mind.

But it really bothered me when we went to lunch and he said it to a complete stranger, our waitress, as he thanked her for simply doing her job. Immediately he looked at me to see how I would react. I played it off as if I didn't hear or it didn't bother me by not acknowledging it.

He typically doesn't do this in front of me to complete strangers, but now I feel he does it when I'm not around. Do you think I'm wrong to be bothered by this?

"Has he considered that the ladies he so addresses might be bothered by this?" asks Miss Manners, the prim persona of Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin. "If he loves people, surely he wouldn't want to offend any." Read the rest of their answer.



Should I Apologize To People In My Office Building For Hurling Insults At A Man Who Smokes?

I work in an elevator building that is home to many companies. When the smokers need a cigarette, they have to leave the building to smoke. The sign at the entrance states that smokers must stand at least 15 feet away from the entrance. It never fails; there are always smokers who refuse to do this... I got so tired of smokers disobeying the sign, I pointed out the smokers standing too close to the doors, so the guard went out to tell them to move away. One of them locked his eyes on me knowing I had complained. I didn't care at first. No one should have to walk through the disgusting odor caused by smoking.

But this smoker wouldn't let it go. The next time he saw me in the elevator, he confronted me about reporting them. I ignored him and got off on my floor. He was still complaining as I exited. I hoped ignoring him would end it, but it didn't. He now has it out for me and each time he sees me, he has a snarly statement to say to me. After running into him several times, I had had enough, so instead of ignoring him the next time he started his rant, I responded, and it wasn't pretty.

I hurled at him every insulting thing I could say about smoking. Then unfortunately, I got personal... I said I couldn't believe no one in his office ever told him how much he stinks, and I couldn't understand how he can't smell how bad he smells. I also told him if he can't he afford detergent to wash his clothes, I would buy it for him. I was about as rude and insulting as I could be, but everything I said was true.

One person later thanked me because she had thought everything I had said. Some others, though, now act like they are afraid to get in the elevator with me, as if I were going to pick on them for something...

I'm wondering now if I should make a general apology to people when they stare at me so they are not afraid. I am starting to feel terrible for being so rude.

Lindsey Novak, who writes the syndicated "At Work" column, urges the letter writer to apologize to the man she yelled insults at and then to let it go. "As long as you have no more run-ins with the smoker, what others think of you will blow over," she predicts. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Crazy For Dating A Man Who Is Literally Half My Age?

I am a 63-year-old widow. I have not been with a man since my husband died 10 years ago. I am now dating a 31- year-old man. I am deeply in love with him. He says he's in love with me, too, but his family says he doesn't know what love is. He was previously in a four-year relationship with someone his own age.

Am I crazy for dating a man who is 31? He's everything I have always wanted, and what I would consider the perfect man for me. He claims his only problem with dating me is that I will probably pass away in 20 years, and he will be alone and devastated. My concern is I feel I am preventing him from future children and a possible wife his own age. He says he doesn't want kids, but I'm not so sure. Please tell me what to do. I have never been in this situation before.

Abigail Van Buren, aka Dear Abby, encourages the letter writer to take things slowly before offering this cryptic metaphor: "If you aren't sure that everything he's telling you is the truth, I suggest you wait a few more innings before swinging for a home run." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can We Help Grandma Figure Out How To Use Her New Smartphone?

My niece bought her grandmother a cellphone thinking it was a great idea. She bought her an iPhone so that she could receive photos from family members who are dispersed all over the country. Everybody thought this was wonderful, including her grandmother — until she got the phone. This lovely lady is 83 years old, and she has never had a cellphone. She is having the worst time trying to figure out how to use it. It's just not working. My niece is frustrated because she wants her grandmother to be able to use the phone. What can we do so that Grandma can be connected?



Harriette Cole notes that it's common for older people to have trouble with smartphones. "What you may want to do is have your niece return the smartphone and replace it with a simple flip phone that has a keyboard and not much else," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.