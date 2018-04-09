How Can I Rescue My Dad From His Sham Marriage With A Grifter, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

What Should I Say To Someone Who Forged A Document To Try To Get A Refund On Her Girl Scout Cookies?

At a dinner party at my parents' house, the new wife of their neighbor bought four boxes of Girl Scout cookies from my daughter. She had two boxes of Thin Mints on hand and wrote an i.o.u. for the other two. The woman paid $20 for all four boxes. Four days later, I received a text from her: "Where are my cookies?" I apologized and said we would bring them as soon as we could. (It's an hour's drive.) Three days later, she sent another text: "I want my money back. Send me a check for $20." I explained that she had already taken two boxes, so I would send her $10. She then sent a photo of the clearly doctored i.o.u., showing that we owed her four boxes. Thoughts?



Philip Galanes takes entirely too much pleasure in this letter but recommends appeasing the woman's unreasonable demands just to put an end to the affair. "Send the woman a check for $20 and bring down the curtain on possibly the best story about Girl Scout cookies ever told," he suggests. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Rescue My Father From His Sham Marriage?

My elderly father remarried after my mother died two years ago. He married an acquaintance who is 30 years younger at the courthouse with no friends or family in attendance. He told this woman beforehand that there was a large widow's pension he'd paid into for decades that he wanted to give to her by marrying her. She claimed to be in an "unhappy" marriage at the time, and promptly got a divorce.

Well, she and her now-ex have "suddenly started getting along just great," so she decided to continue to live with her ex after her marriage to Dad. Despite agreeing to these terms and because the woman teased him before their marriage, Dad is angry that she still won't have sex with him. Also upsetting is that when they are out socially, his new wife still introduces her ex as her "husband" and Dad as their "friend."

Now we learn, despite assurances during discussions with an attorney prior to the marriage that she would never exercise her rights as a spouse to any other funds or property, she's asking my dad for a monthly allowance so she can retire, since she has no savings.

Abby, do we have any recourse in this situation? Do you think we are right to call my father's marriage fraudulent, and would we be considered accomplices by not reporting it to any authorities before his death?

Abigail Van Buren, aka Dear Abby, says this situation smacks of elder abuse. "Your father's lawyer should be consulted immediately to discuss an annulment of this bogus arrangement," she advises. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Distance Myself From My Racist Parents After They Cut Off All My Daughters' Hair Without Permission?

My (white) parents have never approved of my wife, who was born in Mexico. They also seem not to care for our daughters — their two grandchildren.

A while back they asked to take these granddaughters for the weekend. The girls were 4 and 6 at the time.

Our daughters have always had long, dark hair — down to their waists — that my wife loves to put into ponytails or braids. When we went to pick up the girls after the weekend with my parents, we found that my mother had decided the girls' hair was "too much work," and took the kids to the local barber. Their long hair was gone, replaced with very short — almost military-style — cuts above their ears.

My wife was heartbroken, but said little.

My mother told me that I was wrong to protest the haircuts, and that they had done the girls a favor.

My father laughed at me for being angry and told me the girls "finally looked normal."

My family seems entirely racist to me. I feel they are a danger to their granddaughters (who they do not seem to care for or about).

Is estrangement merited?

Amy Dickinson agrees that the letter writer's parents seem racist and recommends distance. "[I]f your parents can't manage to help groom their granddaughters for a total of two days, then they aren't equipped (or able, or willing) to take care of small humans," she points out. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get Over My Embarrassment After I Accidentally Broke My Colleague's Desk And His Leg?

I brought one of my colleagues a document to look over and sign... It took time for him to read the document, and I leaned back and rested my hips and palms against his desk while he was reading it. The desk collapsed under my weight. We both went down. He ended up with a broken femur. I was so embarrassed. The head of facilities looked at it and said the desk was meant to hold 100 pounds at most and that I put "over four times that" on it when I "sat" on it.

I didn't sit on it fully but it's still embarrassing. I weigh 350 pounds and not over 400 pounds like the head of facilities implied. The government is involved since my colleague was injured at work. He will be off work or working from home for several more weeks until his leg heals. A memo went out reminding people not to sit on desks and mentioned the incident with my colleague and I by name. What happened spread like wildfire and even colleagues who used to work here know about it.

I'm embarrassed every time I go to work. How should I be acting at work? My colleague did not accept when I apologized. I do feel terrible he got hurt.​

Alison Greene of Ask A Manager urges the letter writer to act normal and remember that this was an accident. "You didn't set out to injure anyone; you used office furniture in a normal way," she writes. "It's embarrassing because it feels tied up with your weight, but you should not be the target of anyone's blame here." Read the rest of her answer.

Should Adult, Opposite-Sex Siblings Be Expected To Share A Bed On Family Vacations?

My parents like to plan (and pay for) big family vacations each year. These trips include me (a 30-year-old woman) and my brother, with whom I'm not especially close. This is nice, since I'm just out of grad school and can't afford such trips myself. But my parents consistently book one bed for me and my brother to share, sometimes with all four of us in one hotel room in order to save money. This much togetherness, especially having to share a bed with my (tall) brother, causes me a lot of discomfort and anxiety (even though there is no history of abuse to justify such a reaction). For the past few trips I've been lucky that there was a couch I could sleep on in the room. Am I right to think it is unusual for my parents to expect adult siblings to share a bed? Since I am not paying for any of it, do I have any grounds to raise this issue?



Daniel Mallory Ortberg, the current Dear Prudence, rules that it is totally fine to object to this family tradition. "You don't need a 'history of abuse' to explain why you feel both physically and emotionally uncomfortable sharing a bed with a grown brother you don't know very well," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Am I Allowed To Be Mad That My Ex Publicly Compared Me To Bon Iver?

My ex writes about sex and relationships and recently wrote that, after we broke up, all my pictures were just me "in the woods" and likened me to Bon Iver. I hike all the time, so it wasn't Justin Vernon–esque escapism. Is it OK to feel indignant?



"Of course you can feel indignant. Just like she can feel indignant that you subtweeted her to an advice column," writes Blair Braverman, Outdoor's Tough Love columnist. Read the rest of her answer.