Tourists Love This Giant Toxic Hole In Montana, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Everyone wants to check out Montana's deadly hole, a man purposefully ruins a $250 steak and we have to stop talking about Zelda, Mario and Final Fantasy.

There is something so beautiful, tragic and deeply funny about Montana's Berkeley Pit. This week, Topic's Justin Nobel published a dispatch from the abandoned mining pit. It's an excellent read.

To simplify a complicated story worth your time, sometime in the '50s Americans flocked to Butte, Montana to mine its wealth of metals. By the mid-'80s the resources dried up, all the miners left and what remained was a massive pit that slowly filled with water laced with toxic heavy metals.

Because it is a giant pit of toxic water, people wanted to check it out. Over the years, the residents of Butte realized that while the land had nothing left to give, they could at least mine this tourist attraction. Now, tens of thousands of people flock to Butte from all over the world to see the pit. Of course, the water levels are still rising in the pit, and within a decade the pit will eventually flood the town.

It's a classic tale of humanity exploiting the land, then exploiting the festering sore left behind until it eventually destroys everything nearby.

[Topic]

One thing that will never get old here on the internet is a story about cooking a steak. The process rarely changes — season, sear on both sides, enjoy — but still, that hasn't stopped folks from producing new takes on an old classic. Which is fine. Sometimes you just want to watch someone cook a steak. I get it!

This week, Drew Magary produced a new spin on the familiar genre of steak cooking blogs: Take a $250 cut of wagyu beef, and try and cook it as many ways as possible. He smokes it, deep fries it, serves it raw, makes it into a cheesesteak and then burns it into oblivion. After watching a parade of people competently cook a steak, it's refreshing to see someone do the exact opposite.

[The Takeout]

Unlike other forms of media, video games have an archival problem. If you want to go back and enjoy an old title it takes a few steps. You need a physical copy of the game, the console it was developed for, and even a television with the right inputs to play it on. In other words, while it's very easily to pull up just about any book, album or movie on the internet — it's decidedly less easy to do that for aging video games.

This week on the Outline, Mac Scherwin argues that the impact of this goes beyond mild frustration, and actually negatively impacts our historical understanding of the medium. Sure, no one is going to forget seminal franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Halo or Final Fantasy — but this is precisely the problem.

Selective access to video games leads to selective memory which means the titles that weren't smash commercial and critical hits — but still put forward interesting ideas that nevertheless shaped the medium — will become forgotten as time goes on. Assembling a canon of video games only highlights the successes, and not the dozens and dozens of near-misses that they were influenced by.

What's at stake here isn't that fans miss out on some hidden gems, but rather that we're approaching a reality where game developers potentially miss out on entire console generations of games because there just aren't any serviceable PS2s in existence anymore.

[The Outline]