The Bondsman Who First Alerted The FBI About The Florida High School Shooter

WHY DIDN'T THEY LISTEN TO HIM?

​On Wednesday, February 14, a man with a gun entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and killed 17 people. But months before that, the shooter left a curious and threatening comment on a YouTube video belonging to a bail bondsman. The bondsman, real name Ben Bennight, reported the comment to the FBI.

This week, in the wake of one of the most deadly school shootings in US history, the FBI came to visit Bennight. This is his account of the whole story:









On Sunday, BenTheBondsman posted a followup video about the recent surge in media attention he's received.



