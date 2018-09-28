You Must Believe Women, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of what is normally the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week, it's not that. Instead, I would like to take this opportunity to talk about what's been going in the news over​ the past week, and offer you — a kind and intelligent person — some small actionable things that will make your life and the lives of others better.

Yesterday's Senate Judiciary Committee was one of the most awful days in American politics. As I am writing this now, it's still going on. But as your reading this, there will be insight and analysis by the truckload. You can and should read as much of it as possible, up until you feel like you cannot, in which case I recommend going outside and having a nice sit and watching nature do its thing.

What I hope doesn't get lost in this sea of analysis is the simple fact that you should believe victims of sexual assault, especially women. There are many times in life in which you should be skeptical. A person telling you that they were sexually assaulted is not one of those times.

If the basic standards of empathy and humanity does not make this obvious to you, and you are furrowing your brow, ready to pounce with edge cases and exceptions — allow me to point you to Emily Moon's straightforward guide to why you should believe women in Pacific Standard. Hopefully science and statistics — recalling specific details of the worst moment of your life is not easy, and falsified rape allegations are exceedingly rare — will convince you otherwise.

But that shouldn't be the only reason why you should believe women.

[Pacific Standard]

Our society's inability to believe women when they come forward not only makes them less likely to report instances of sexual violence, but it also allows abusers to cast doubt and discredit their victims.

A prime example of this was reported out this week by Jezebel's Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, who spoke to multiple women who were sexually abused by Jack Smith IV, a former senior writer who covered the alt-right for Mic. (Mic fired Smith after the Jezebel story was published.) Smith's abuse — a "gray area" the story qualifies it — is characterized by forcing himself on women, and then gaslighting them into thinking they were never abused in the first place. The word Smith uses, is "crazy."

This is what abusers are counting on when they chose to sexually assault someone. They are counting on you and their victims to believe that they are being irrational. They are counting on you to second guess. They are counting on you to believe them over their victims. Don't.

[Jezebel]

If someone coming out years later to reveal that a person who has the potential to assume a position on the highest court in the land sexually assaulted them makes you feel uncomfortable, ask yourself why you feel that way. If every time a woman accuses a powerful, high-profile man of sexual assault you default assumption is that they just doing it for the attention, examine your own relationships with women. Consider the possibility that the fact that a wave of sexual assault allegations is the result of abusers and not the victims.

This is an ugly time. Women are publicly reliving the worst trauma of their lives, in the hopes that others will listen and do the same. If you are a man, this is a time to listen and reflect. Reflect on your relationships with women. Reflect on what you were taught "being a man" is supposed to be like. Have a think about that in light of the fact that all of these men — Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Brett Kavanaugh — all considered themselves as "real men."

This week, FiveThirtyEight's Maggie Koerth-Baker, wrote about how it is, ultimately, toxic masculinity that leads men to sexually abuse women. No man is born an abuser, but they are taught how to be one.

Believe women. Interrogate masculinity.

[FiveThirtyEight]