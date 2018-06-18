Bedtime, Graphed

The following data visualizations require a few caveats: They're not based on a representative sample of Americans. The data was collected by the creator of an online alarm clock that is presumably used by people by people who own neither cellphones nor old-fashioned alarm clocks — in other words, not your average American. Also — nitpick — the graph on the right would arguably make more intuitive sense if it didn't split at midnight.

And yet — can you really argue with the results? Shocker: A lot of people go to bed at 11 PM.

Frankly, nothing good happens after 10 PM anyway. We'd all probably be much better off if we called it a night an hour earlier.

[Via Reddit]