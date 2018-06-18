*FOR A SMALL, SKEWED SAMPLE OF AMERICANS

Bedtime, Graphed

The following data visualizations require a few caveats: They're not based on a representative sample of Americans. The data was collected by the creator of an online alarm clock that is presumably used by people by people who own neither cellphones nor old-fashioned alarm clocks — in other words, not your average American. Also — nitpick — the graph on the right would arguably make more intuitive sense if it didn't split at midnight. 

And yet — can you really argue with the results? Shocker: A lot of people go to bed at 11 PM.

 

Frankly, nothing good happens after 10 PM anyway. We'd all probably be much better off if we called it a night an hour earlier.

[Via Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

A Management Tool For People Who Hate Excel

14 diggs monday.com
monday.com’s team management tools let you see what everyone is working on in a single glance. Its intuitive dashboards are customizable, so you can create systems that work for you, without relying on confusing Excels or unnecessary meetings.