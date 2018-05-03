THE FORCE IS SICK AS FUCK WITH THIS ONE

VR Doesn't Get Cooler Than This 'Guitar Hero'-Like Game Played With Light Sabers

​"Beat Saber" is a virtual reality rhythm game where your controllers act as light sabers used to slice through oncoming beats. Twitter user @shen (an employee for HTC, manufacturers of the Vive VR headset) took it a step further and taped his controllers together for some Darth Maul rhythm action.

 

Aw hell, this game looks so fun we'll throw in some more videos.

The original clip of Darth Maul action, from a behind-the-back angle:

 

Accidentally pausing the game seems bad:

 

Dinosaurs love swinging sabers around too:

 

Finally, back to @shen for some mindblowing expert play:

 

If you've enjoyed these videos, be nice and pray that none of these folks fling their controllers through a window or into their TVs during play.

