VR Doesn't Get Cooler Than This 'Guitar Hero'-Like Game Played With Light Sabers

THE FORCE IS SICK AS FUCK WITH THIS ONE

​"Beat Saber" is a virtual reality rhythm game where your controllers act as light sabers used to slice through oncoming beats. Twitter user @shen (an employee for HTC, manufacturers of the Vive VR headset) took it a step further and taped his controllers together for some Darth Maul rhythm action.

Darth Maul mode is a lot more fun than I expected.

(inspired by @Ab_eer) pic.twitter.com/3FUbtn2eFB — Shen Ye (@shen) May 2, 2018

Aw hell, this game looks so fun we'll throw in some more videos.

The original clip of Darth Maul action, from a behind-the-back angle:

At first I thought this would just be a goofy tweet but it worked out way better than I thought! This needs to be a new game mode! Double Saber!https://t.co/LbSrRyYSoL — ragesaq (@Ab_eer) May 2, 2018

Accidentally pausing the game seems bad:

if you play beat saber this will probably happen to you a lot pic.twitter.com/MY3vqipbtZ — Marcus (@Dyrus) May 1, 2018

Dinosaurs love swinging sabers around too:

Finally, back to @shen for some mindblowing expert play:

Beat Saber is launching today! It's become one of my favourite games. https://t.co/ANntCjE5JW



P.S. Don't beat my high scores please. pic.twitter.com/VPS8JXCsSf — Shen Ye (@shen) May 1, 2018

If you've enjoyed these videos, be nice and pray that none of these folks fling their controllers through a window or into their TVs during play.