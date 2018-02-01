COLD ENOUGH TO SNAP DOGS OFF LAMP POSTS

BBC Weather Guy Packs As Much British Slang As Possible Into A One-Minute Forecast

Britain's national weather service, The Met, recently put out a call for citizens' favorite regional slang describing the weather. They probably didn't expect the BBC's Simon King to use all of it in a single weather forecast.

 

[BBC Weather]

