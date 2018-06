​Neither Belgium or England wants to win their Group G game. Both have already advanced from the group, and perversely, the winner of the group will have a much harder path to the finals. But that didn't stop Belgium's Adnan Januzaj from scoring a gorgeous goal, nor did it stop Michy Batshuayi from celebrating by punting the ball. Unfortunately for Batshuayi, well:

oh no Michy 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/O9QhPSyHyT — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 28, 2018

Another angle!

A close-up? A close-up:









This useless game is suddenly worth it.