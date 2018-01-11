Trump Asks Why The US Welcomes People From 'Shithole' Countries, And Other Trump News

Thursday, January 11th, Day 356.

Trump Asks Why The US Allows People From 'Shithole' Countries

According to someone briefed on an Oval Office immigration meeting that took place Thursday, President Trump questioned why the US accepts people "from shithole countries[.]" The question was in response to a suggestion that protections be brought back for people from Haiti and El Salvador.

Steve Bannon To Testify In Russia Probe Tuesday

Steve Bannon will reportedly appear before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday to answer questions pertaining to the investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election, according to Reuters.

BREAKING: Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon due to appear Tuesday before House committee for Russia probe pic.twitter.com/YKUier9nJF — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 11, 2018

Bloomberg reports that the meeting will be behind-closed-doors.



Early Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Bannon had retained attorney Bill Burck, who is representing multiple members of the Trump Administration in the Russia probe, in response to an invitation to testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

Earlier this week, Bannon was expelled from his post at Breitbart in the wake of the release of 'Fire And Fury,' in which the former Trump adviser appeared to talk poorly of the Trump Administration and family, calling Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians in Trump Tower "treasonous." In response, Trump and The White House disparaged Bannon and encouraged the Mercer family, who are major Breitbart investors, to distance themselves from the controversial figure.

Trump Will Allow States To Force Medicaid Recipients To Work

The Trump Administration said Thursday that states can now require able-bodied individuals to work or do other "community engagement activities" such as training, education or job searching to qualify for Medicaid (state healthcare), writes The New York Times.

The Trump Administration says states must help individuals fulfill work requirements, but they may not use federal Medicaid funds to do so. Work requirements cannot be imposed on pregnant people, children or the elderly. Accommodations will reportedly be made for those being treated for opioid addiction.

Work requirements were already allowed for welfare and food stamps.

A Group Of Senators Have Reached A DACA Deal, Now They're Negotiating With The White House

Two days after President Trump met with a group of bi-partisan lawmakers to publicly discuss aspects of a DACA replacements bill, that group has reportedly ironed out a bill, which they are now bringing to the White House for approval, according to The Washington Post. Yesterday, Trump emphasized that any bill he will sign must include funding for a wall. In Tuesday's meeting, he also suggested that a proposed wall may differ than the full-scale wall he suggested during his campaign.

Wednesday evening, Kellyanne Conway said that part of the wall will be "better technology" and part of it will be "fencing."

Federal Agents Conduct Nearly 100 Immigration Raids On 7-Eleven Stores Across The Country

The AP reports that federal agents descended on 7-Eleven stores across the country to conduct checks on employees immigration statuses on Wednesday. An ICE official told the AP that the agency is preparing for "more and more of these large-scale compliance inspections" this year.

The Obama Administration doubled employer audits, and Wednesday's events reportedly stemmed from 2013 inspections that found multiple 7-Eleven managers using stolen identities to employ undocumented workers at rates below minimum wage.

Trump Tweets Criticism Of Surveillance Bill He Officially Supports

Thursday morning, President Trump tweeted criticism of the FISA reauthorization bill, which allows continued foreign and domestic surveillance, despite the White House issuing a statement yesterday in support of it. The tweet came less than an hour after a guest on Fox News urged Trump not to back the bill. Hours later, Trump clarified that he supported the bill. The House voted to pass the bill, which will now go on to the Senate.

Trump Administration Ends Registry For Substance Abuse And Mental Health Programs

On Wednesday, the Trump Administration ended a registry meant to provide information on evidence-based substance abuse and mental health programs, according to The Hill. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says a "policy lab" will "lead the effort to reconfigure its approach to identifying and disseminating evidence-base practice and programs."