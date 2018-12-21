Cars Do Not Belong In Cities, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: All cities should ban cars, kids are using PowerPoint to ask for things and the rich are heading for Chicago.

As someone who has both driven a car and ridden a bike in the city, I can tell you that owning and operating a car is both an extreme luxury and a huge pain in the ass. Eben "Bike Snob" Weiss puts it far more eloquently than I can, but I can think of few things that would making getting around this city easier than more cars.

I wish I could be more thoughtful and nuanced here, but just about every day I ride my bike to work and someone driving a car, inevitably, thinks the punishment for me delaying them a handful of seconds is either serious injury or death. While it's great that modern car design has made drivers feel like their vehicles are an extension of themselves, what is lost, I think, is that you're threatening me with thousands of pounds of metal, glass and plastic.

And so, I'm sorry, but cities are better off without cars. I'm sure some people would be unhappy, but I would guess that a large majority of folks would see their moods improve if the city no longer had to cede so much space to automobiles. There's also the whole climate change thing, but let's not get into that.

[Outside]

This week in the New York Times Styles section, there is an article about a recent trend of children making PowerPoint presentations to convince their parents to let them go to Travis Scott concerts, buy iPhones or get them a dog.

Which is a bit scary! It's a bit scary that today's youth feels like they need to craft an 85-slide presentation in order to make a compelling argument for what they want for Christmas. What good little office workers we're raising!

I say this not as a parent (because I'm not!) but as a product of an education system that introduced me to productivity software in the 5th grade. I understand why they did it. In an increasingly competitive workforce, we're better off teaching our children how to use Microsoft Office as soon as they have the dexterity to operate a mouse and keyboard.

But training kids in the ways of business productivity software encourages them to solve problems in terms of the business productivity software. Now, instead of figuring out how to effectively communicate your needs to a loved one, you just fire up PowerPoint and hope that dozens of slides is convincing enough. When all you have is a program for crafting presentations everything starts to look like an opportunity for a sales pitch.

[The New York Times]

Here's a fun story from Bloomberg to end the year: The number 1 area where households making $200,000 or more are moving to is the former site of Chicago's Cabrini-Green housing projects, according to census data.

If there's one constant in the history and future of urban development here in America, it's that the rich are staggeringly good at displacing the poor. And the former neighborhood where Cabrini-Green once stood is only the latest example of this.

Anyway, if you're curious or unsure about how wealth concentration impacts a city, please go ahead and watch YouTuber donoteat01's Franklin series. In it, donoteat01 uses city-building video game "Cities: Skylines" to faithfully recreate the city of Philadelphia, and in the process, gives you a crash course in the history of American city planning. It's good and also very upsetting!

[Bloomberg]