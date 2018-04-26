Cars Do Not Belong In Cities, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: cars and cities do not mix, electric scooters and San Francisco do not mix and China's social credit system is the start of a dystopia.

Here is a confession: I ride a bicycle. I also live in New York City. I ride my bicycle to work. I ride my bicycle for fun. I ride my bicycle to stay healthy. I am not exaggerating that just about every time I ride a bicycle in this city, someone driving a car threatens my life.

I obey traffic laws. I don't blow through stop signs or red lights. I yield to pedestrians. When I'm on my bike I try to be as accommodating to everyone around me as possible because, hey, we all gotta live in the city, right? And still, I get beeped at. I get drivers trying to brush me with their side mirrors because they can't wait another 10 seconds to safely pass me. I get doored and yelled at to "go ride your bike somewhere else."

So yes, I admit, when I saw Justin Gillis and Hal Harvey's op-ed in the New York Times this week on how cars are ruining cities, I had to agree with them. Which: I understand the frustration from drivers. There's nothing more American than a car and the open road. But commutes are getting worse.

I'm not saying that everyone needs to ride a bike (they're great though!), or even that city infrastructure should be focused on the bicycle (here in New York, it certainly needs some help!) but that cities should be designed for people. Ideally, people living in cities shouldn't need cars to get them where they need to go. And the only way to start is to carve out more spaces for people and less cars.

[The New York Times]

There is, in fact, a right way and a wrong way to go about providing efficient, low-impact and easy transportation options in a city. Dumping thousands of electric scooters onto the sidewalks of a San Francisco overnight, as the Wall Street Journal reports, is the wrong way.

As you might expect, cheap, widespread access to electric scooters has not gone well. Confusion about where one can ride them has led to swarms of scooter riders taking over the sidewalk. Their ad-hoc rental model, which allows people to just pick them up and drop them off anywhere, means there are scores just left in piles on the sidewalk.

That's not to say that there's anything wrong with electric scooters. E-bikes, despite what New York Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks, are crucial for the livelihood of deliverymen. They're also a potential boon to getting more folks commuting on two wheels... once we get the infrastructure and laws sorted out.

Just like you probably can't just ban cars overnight, you can't just convert a city to better transit options by just flooding it with scooters.

[The Wall Street Journal]

By 2020, the Chinese government will implement a system that will track the actions of every citizen and assign them a score. Those with low scores will be punished, and those with high scores will be rewarded. If that sounds like that one episode of "Black Mirror," well, it's because it is.

You're right to freak out, but before you do, please read Robert Foyle Hunwick's nuanced look at the social credit system. This isn't Silicon Valley neoliberalism run amok, but rather a totalitarian state trying to, supposedly, rid itself of corruption and return moral fiber to its populace. If anything, the social credit system seems like a punishment — widespread corruption has, supposedly, forced the hand of the Chinese government to implement a system invented by tech giant Alibaba. This stands in contrast to the tech evangelists of the west, who, genuinely or not, believe that technology is here to unlock humanity's potential.

Will it work? Probably not! Perhaps the most optimistic reading of this is Hunwick's hunch that the social credit system, like everything that has come before it, will probably succumb to widespread efforts to game and exploit the system. It's hard enough for video game developers to stop a bunch of bored teens from exploiting their systems. Imagine what might happen if you try and impose a far more important system on 1.4 billion people.

[The New Republic]