IT PUTS THE BALL IN THE BASKET

30 Seconds Of The Worst NBA Basketball We've Seen In A Long Time

​With only 450 roster spots available in a highly competitive league, NBA players are some of the most talented, skilled people in the whole world. Though, if you were watching Monday night's Nets-Bulls game, it might have been hard to discern that. 

Take a look at this embarrassing clip:

 

In case you missed it, that's a big bricked three, an almost clumsy dribble drive turnover that turns into a pass that gets blocked by the freaking rim, a stolen crosscourt pass, a missed layup and finally a blocked putback dunk. Yikes.

And if you're still missing what's going on here, maybe you could try out for the Brooklyn Nets or the Chicago Bulls, who seem like they could use a high basketball IQ individual such as yourself.


[Via Reddit]

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

