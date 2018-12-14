The Most Common Passwords In The World Are Somehow Dumber Than You'd Expect

​Every year, SplashData combs through the various password leaks to figure out which passwords are the most commonly used and are, therefore, also the worst. There are lots of the usual suspects on the 2018 list ("123456," "qwerty," "admin," "password"), and also some signs of the times, eg. "donald."

You can see the full list of the 100 most common passwords over at SplashData — here are the top 25:

1. 123456

2. password

3. 123456789

4. 12345678

5. 12345

6. 111111

7. 1234567

8. sunshine

9. qwerty

10. iloveyou

11. princess

12. admin

13. welcome

14. 666666

15. abc123

16. football

17. 123123

18. monkey

19. 654321

20. !@#$%^&*

21. charlie

22. aa123456

23. donald

24. password1

25. qwerty123





We'd love to know the story behind number 21 on the list, "charlie," but we suspect that secret will go with millions of people to their graves.

SplashData estimates that 10% of people have used at least one of these passwords — and 3% have used '123456'. We hope they've turned on Two-Factor Authentication at least (but let's be honest, they definitely don't).





[SplashData]