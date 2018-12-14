The Most Common Passwords In The World Are Somehow Dumber Than You'd Expect

Every year, SplashData combs through the various password leaks to figure out which passwords are the most commonly used and are, therefore, also the worst. There are lots of the usual suspects on the 2018 list ("123456," "qwerty," "admin," "password"), and also some signs of the times, eg. "donald."
You can see the full list of the 100 most common passwords over at SplashData — here are the top 25:
1. 123456
2. password
3. 123456789
4. 12345678
5. 12345
6. 111111
7. 1234567
8. sunshine
9. qwerty
10. iloveyou
11. princess
12. admin
13. welcome
14. 666666
15. abc123
16. football
17. 123123
18. monkey
19. 654321
20. !@#$%^&*
21. charlie
22. aa123456
23. donald
24. password1
25. qwerty123
We'd love to know the story behind number 21 on the list, "charlie," but we suspect that secret will go with millions of people to their graves.
SplashData estimates that 10% of people have used at least one of these passwords — and 3% have used '123456'. We hope they've turned on Two-Factor Authentication at least (but let's be honest, they definitely don't).