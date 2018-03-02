Bacon Still Causes Cancer, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Yeah, bacon is bad for your health, one man hacked the lottery and tiny red dots are ruining our lives.

Remember in 2015 when the World Health Organization declared bacon and other processed meats a Group 1 carcinogen? That was, briefly disappointing, that the cured meat we all know and love was lumped in with cigarettes and alcohol. The people who love to take being right one step further, of which I am guilty, pointed out that the classification was related to the connection between something and cancer, not how likely you are to get cancer.

Fine. Good. You probably shrugged it off. Maybe you eat a little less bacon, maybe you ate more. It was one of those things you could take umbrage over online without anything really at stake.

But there's far more lurking underneath the whole bacon-causes-cancer thing, as Bee Wilson uncovers for The Guardian. There is the fact that bacon, and other processed meats, can be made without potassium nitrate and sodium nitrate — thus omitting the carcinogenic compounds like nitrosamine. This, of course, greatly slows the curing process, thus driving down supply and driving up cost of what is a low-cost source of protein. Piled on top of that is an entire misinformation campaign by Big Bacon to obfuscate the harmfulness of nitrates by pointing out that other foods also have nitrates and thus nitrate use in bacon is fine. And then to finish it off is the sad conclusion that we're stuck with this mess and the people who are likely to suffer are those who cannot afford the nitrate-free bacon.

If you are surprised by any of this, don't be. The entire history of the food industry since the turn of the century has been one of companies trying to cut corners to produce something high-volume and low-cost. The people who always suffer are the ones who do not have the luxury of choice.

[The Guardian]

A common misunderstanding about the lottery is that it's a game of chance. If that was true, then lotteries wouldn't need to invent new ways to play. Pay some money. Pick some numbers. If the numbers picked match some other numbers picked, hey here's some money for your trouble. Why dress it up?

The secret that Jerry and Marge Selbee stumbled upon was not some deep an universal secret to numbers. They merely found an exploit in an attempt by the Michigan State Lottery to get more people to play. There are no secrets to unlock with picking random numbers. But there are plenty of secrets to unearth in the relationship between ticket pricing, jackpot roll-downs and probability.

What's perhaps more enthralling about Jason Fagone's account of Jerry and Marge exploiting the lottery to the tune of $20 million, is just how it escalated. How modest winnings rolled into larger winnings rolled into a creation of a shell company rolled into a multi-state operation and potential collusion amongst fellow exploiters.

Playing the lottery might seem like a game of numbers, but there is something undeniably human about it.

[The Huffington Post]

What's cool about Engaging Data's simple calculator on how long it takes to count to very large numbers is the way it unfolds.

First, you time yourself counting to twenty. You find out that, actually, it takes less than twenty seconds to count to twenty. Then you find out that, huh, yeah, the bigger numbers get, the more syllables they contain, and thus take longer to say. Next you realize that, yeah, I guess I would need to sleep at some point, so I can only count for so many hours per day. Finally, you discover just how long it might take you to count to your given number, and man, that seems like less time than you expected?

If we were to take this a step beyond the "huh, cool" stage, it might be an interesting hobby, counting to a really big number. Those moments you spend idly thumbing through your phone could be spent counting. Sure, there isn't a tangible final product, but in the dull moments of your life you could sit there, with a contemplative look on your face just counting away. Maybe it might serve as a welcome distraction from your actual thoughts.

[Engaging Data]

Open up your phone. How many notification badges do you see? On mine I have four red dots alerting me to 44 things that, assumedly, require my attention. One is a credit card verification. Two are debts owed on Venmo. Sixteen are daily bank balance account updates I personally set up. Twenty five are for an app I haven't opened in months.

For me, this is a normal, acceptable amount of notification badge clutter on my screen. It's often much worse than this. What's funny is that I can remember a time when I had zero badges, and achieving Badge Zero was easy. Is my newfound Badge Debt my fault? Is it because I am busier, more dismissive of my phone or is it because I am more reliant on my phone?

The New York Times's John Herrman poses an alternative explanation. Developers have caused a badge inflation. They have recognized the power of the badge, how it lodges itself into our brain and itches us so. They know it's power to induce dopamine rushes and prey on our anxieties.

Will they fix it? Probably not.

[The New York Times]