Here's Why People Are So Upset About Last Night's Crazy Season Finale Of 'The Bachelor'

"The Bachelor" usually sticks to a tried-and-true formula: The titular figure meets 25 eligible single ladies, gradually narrows them down over several weeks and finally proposes to one of two finalists. The show usually ends there. Not so this season. Last night's finale of season 22 of "The Bachelor" deviated wildly from the usual order of things, inspiring shock and rage among fans of the show. Here's what's going on.

This season's bachelor, race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr., had whittled down his pool of potential brides to Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham. After apparently agonizing over his decision, Luyendyk broke up with Burnham and proposed to Kufrin in an idyllic spot in the Peruvian countryside. So far, so normal. But then... things went off script.

The cameras showed Arie and Becca in the weeks after the proposal (which occurred last fall), joyously spending secret weekends together so they wouldn't spoil the result of the show before it aired. Then all of a sudden, the show cut to a scene of Arie walking sadly in the rain. Something had changed.

"I told Becca I would choose her every day and I know I made that commitment, and it kills me that I'm going back on that, but I have to follow my heart," Arie told the camera. "Just thinking about the possibility of something with Lauren is making me want to risk it all, because I really feel like I made a mistake."

What happened next was both unprecedented and, according to most people who watched it, extremely cruel. Luyendyk told host Chris Harrison (a stand-in for the show's producers) that he wanted to break up with Kufrin, and ABC arranged for the two of them to spend an ostensibly romantic weekend together with cameras rolling. Then Luyendyk blindsided Kufrin by telling her he wanted to break up, and ABC aired 30 unedited minutes of her pained, horrified, embarrassed reactions, even as she tried to escape from being filmed.

For 30 minutes, The Bachelor finale gave us footage from one camera focused on Arie's face and another on Becca's, so that we didn't have to miss even a moment of their pain. The hardening of Becca’s face as she listened to Arie say that he "wanted to see if [it] was a possibility" to get back with Lauren? Saw it. The sudden turn into mortification as Becca realized this entire exchange was being filmed? Saw it. We could see Becca trying desperately to walk away from the cameras, and we could see Arie look to a producer for guidance before he walked after her, bringing more cameras with him. We saw Becca warn him "don't touch me," and we saw him continue to dejectedly follow her around, oblivious to her wishes. The decision to air this entire breakdown, from not one but two camera angles at the same time, amounted to a producer-level decision that if some human exploitation was good for the show, the maximum possible onscreen torture would be even better.



Many viewers, including former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants, tore into ABC on social media for springing this trap on Kufrin. And as the episode was airing, viewers made their displeasure known by editing Luyendyk's Wikipedia page in hilariously unflattering ways.

One early addition revised his name, referring to him as "Arie 'The Snake' Luyendyk Jr." and correctly calling him "incredibly indecisive." Another altered the page's introductory section to read, "He is worse at being the bachelor than he was at being a race car driver. America hates him." More earnest editors, committed to the site's serious-minded purpose, were quick to undo these changes, gamely tagging their attempts to correct "possible vandalism," but the hits kept coming. "The Snake" became "The Dirty Rotten Snake" and someone else modified the caption on a photograph of Luyendyk to note that it had been shot "before he was hated by America."



In a post-episode interview with People, Kufrin called the extremely public nature of her breakup "embarrassing."

Reflecting on the tear-filled moment Luyendyk Jr. broke up with Kufrin, she says, "It was embarrassing the way he broke up with me with the full cameras and crew around." "There was a better and more tactful way to do it," she says of getting dumped on national television. "A breakup is hard enough, and to have it all filmed and have to re-watch it and know that people all across the country are watching you get your heart broken, it is embarrassing. It's not fun. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. It was like a slap in the face."

This isn't the first time a bachelor has changed his mind in between the shooting of the final episode and its airing a few months later. Back in season 13, bachelor Jason Mesnick first proposed to Melissa Rycroft but then changed his mind and pursued a relationship with runner-up Molly Malaney. However, Mesnick and Rycroft reportedly broke up off-camera before taping the "After the Final Rose" special where Mesnick publicly revealed his change of heart.

This season's "After the Final Rose" special will air on ABC tonight at 8 ET, with Luyendyk presumably attempting to defend his indefensible decision to humiliate his ex in front of the entire country.