SHE'S NOT VERY GOOD AT IT

This Baby Rhino Learning To Charge Is The Cutest Thing You'll Watch Today

Maarifa the baby white rhino was orphaned after humans rescued her from a muddy pit and her mother then rejected her, so now she's being raised by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. She likes to charge, and we're big fans:

 

[Twitter]

