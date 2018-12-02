This Baby Rhino Learning To Charge Is The Cutest Thing You'll Watch Today

Maarifa the baby white rhino was orphaned after humans rescued her from a muddy pit and her mother then rejected her, so now she's being raised by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. She likes to charge, and we're big fans:
[Twitter]
Skip to content, or skip to search.
Maarifa the baby white rhino was orphaned after humans rescued her from a muddy pit and her mother then rejected her, so now she's being raised by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. She likes to charge, and we're big fans:
[Twitter]