Does this guy have tiny ears? Or does he have a tiny body? Or does he just have a tiny person hanging around his neck?





We've spent a lot of time looking at this dumb photo, and we're pretty sure it's that last option. It takes a close look, but once you can tell the kid's hairline is slightly out of line with the adult's, it becomes pretty easy to tell their heads apart.

But then again, more than anything we'd like to believe in the baby man.





[via Reddit]