TOO MUCH ENGLISH ON IT FOR THE DUTCH

​AZ Alkmaar didn't end up needing this shot from Mats Seuntjins to go in, as they eased to a 5-0 win against PEC Zwolle. Which must be a relief, because we've never seen something quite this unlucky and unexplainable happen:

one of the craziest non-goals you'll seepic.twitter.com/knRR31j2Wh — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) December 18, 2018

Backspin, what have you done?





