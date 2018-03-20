The Average Flag Of The World, Visualized

​The thing about national flags is that they're all different, but they also share a lot of similarities. Vertical or horizontal color blocks, Union Jacks, diagonal crosses, central emblems, etc. So if you were to overlay every country's flag to get an "average" flag, you'd expect to see some of those design commonalities show up. And you'd be right.

This visualization from Redditor u/Udzu shows the "mean," "mode" and "median" world flags (he defines how he generated each in the graphic). And sure enough, the "mean" flag features both vertical and horizontal color blocks, a faint diagonal cross, and just a hint of a central emblem:

The continent-specific average flags tell their own stories. Several countries in Oceania were colonized by the British, so it's not a surprise to see the Union Jack feature prominently; European countries tend to favor simple color-blocked flags, which shows in the continent's simple average, gridded average flag; The mean and mode African flags, meanwhile, showcase the Pan-African flag colors green and red.

Udzu also posted a version weighted by countries' populations and geographic size. Understandably, China and India came to the fore in the world flag, while single countries (Brazil, the US) began to dominate the continents:





[Via Reddit]