The Average Apartment Size In The Largest US Cities, Charted

CAN'T BELIEVE WE HAVE TO LIVE WITH THIS

Contrary to what you might think, New York City and San Francisco do not have the smallest rental apartments in the US.



According to rental website RENTCafé, that dubious honor goes to Seattle. Seattle has the tiniest apartments among the top 100 cities in the US with the biggest rental stock. The average size of a Seattle rental is 711 square feet, a little over 20 square feet less than an apartment in Manhattan and Chicago, the two cities who tie for second place for smallest apartments. By contrast, the apartments in Tallahassee, Florida — the city with the largest apartments in the country — have an average square footage of 1,038 square feet.

If we look at average apartment sizes by region, apartments in the Southeastern and South regions are considerably more spacious than apartments in, say, the Western region. California is especially singled out in the RENTCafé map below as a region where renters have to make do with the smallest rental spaces, with apartments averaging a mere 837 in square footage.

And while the average rent of new apartments has increased over the past 10 years, the size of these apartment units has shrunk considerably.

The average rent in newly-built apartments in the U.S. has increased by 28% compared to 10 years ago, while their size has gotten 5% smaller.



Cities like Denver and Colorado Springs seem to have especially suffered the brunt of rental price inflation. Apartment rents in Denver have risen a startling 84% since 2008, while the average sizes of rentals have dropped 11%. And in the case of Colorado Springs, the average size of an apartment has dropped 6% at the same time that rent prices have increased by 66%.

