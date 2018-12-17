The Cast Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe Played The Luckiest Game Of Boggle Ever

Celebrities: they're just like us. In between filming takes for their billion-dollar superhero movie franchise they also play simple boardgames. Neat!

On Monday, Chris Evans tweeted out this extremely lucky board of Boggle where costar Don Cheadle racked up mega points with a killer word.

If you need a refresher on the game's rules, take a look here. Otherwise, try to find Cheadle's trump word:

Boggle was a huge part of our downtime while filming Avengers: Endgame. This is a picture of an actual round we played. @DonCheadle found a gem. Who sees it? pic.twitter.com/tfZoSU2I3V — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 17, 2018

Can you see it? If you're not a Boggle expert like Don Cheadle, it might be tough, because this is a very valuable (and very relevant!) word.



...

...

...

...

We'll give you a hint: start with that "A" in the dead center of the board.

...

...

...

...

...

Still not finding it? No worries. Take a look here:

A-V-E-N-G-E-R-S makes eight letters, which is good for 11 points under standard scoring rules. Though, under the circumstances, a handful of longtime costars and friends might have kicked Cheadle a couple of extra points for this one.

