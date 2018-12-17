W-A-R-M-A-C-H-I-N-E

The Cast Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe Played The Luckiest Game Of Boggle Ever

Celebrities: they're just like us. In between filming takes for their billion-dollar superhero movie franchise they also play simple boardgames. Neat!

On Monday, Chris Evans tweeted out this extremely lucky board of Boggle where costar Don Cheadle racked up mega points with a killer word.

If you need a refresher on the game's rules, take a look here. Otherwise, try to find Cheadle's trump word: 

 

Can you see it? If you're not a Boggle expert like Don Cheadle, it might be tough, because this is a very valuable (and very relevant!) word. 

...

...

...

...

We'll give you a hint: start with that "A" in the dead center of the board.

...

...

...

...

...

Still not finding it? No worries. Take a look here:

 

A-V-E-N-G-E-R-S makes eight letters, which is good for 11 points under standard scoring rules. Though, under the circumstances, a handful of longtime costars and friends might have kicked Cheadle a couple of extra points for this one.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
REMEMBER THESE?

1 digg Engadget
We saw some real doozies of products this year — from deeply disappointing chipsets and completely useless phones to a wearable baby monitor that caused eczema outbreaks.
LOTS OF DRIST AND MIZZLE

1 digg
News anchors in all of their glory: falling into swimming pools, getting slapped by high schoolers and, of course, flubbing their lines over and over and over again.
'THIS MADE ME WHO I AM'

2 diggs The Hollywood Reporter
In 1976, 16-year-old model Babi Christina Engelhardt embarked on a hidden eight-year affair with the 41–year-old filmmaker that mirrors one of his most famous movies. Now, amid the #MeToo reckoning and Allen's personal scandals, she looks back with mixed emotions on their relationship and its unequal dynamic.