A Series Of Package Bombs Have Exploded Across Austin, Texas — Here's What We Know

Police suspect that three package bombs in Austin, Texas are connected.

A series of package bombs have rocked Austin, Texas in the last two weeks, and now Austin's governor is asking for help getting information about the disturbing incidents, which police now warn may be connected.

Three Packages Have Exploded Across The City, Leaving Two Dead

On Monday, a 75-year-old woman was seriously injured after picking up a package that was left outside her home. Police Chief Brian Manley said "she was significantly injured[.]"

"The victim in this incident came outside of her residence and found a package out front, and she picked up that package, and the box detonated at that point. She was significantly injured in that explosion," @chief_manley says of the third explosion https://t.co/dGrebEd7EX pic.twitter.com/aUxyGqpZUs — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 12, 2018

Hours earlier, a similar package killed a 17-year-old boy and seriously injured another woman.

On March 2nd, a 39-year-old man, Anthony Stephan House, was killed in a similar incident.

Neighbors told Dallas News reporter Jackie Wang that "the earth shook" and people "were running and screaming, holding babies and pets.

All The Victims Have Been People Of Color

Police Chief Manley told reporters that two of the previous victims were African American and that the latest victim was Hispanic, leaving open the possibility that the incidents were racially motivated.

Austin PD Chief Brian Manley: Two victims of package explosions that were African-American; victim of latest incident was 75-year-old Hispanic female https://t.co/fd4bcvtMyn pic.twitter.com/ZDKjsGLuXD — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2018

At Least Two Of The Packages Are Believed To Have Been Hand Delivered

Manley says that at least two of the packages are believed to have been delivered by hand, without the use of any major courier or mailing service.

"We do not believe this was delivered by any official delivery service," Austin police chief says of most recent package explosion https://t.co/fd4bcvtMyn pic.twitter.com/tmahfYHOy3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2018

Authorities Say They Suspect The Incidents Are Connected

Manley told reporters that evidence points to a connection between the incidents, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has urged Austin residents to beware of unexpected packages and call 911 if they suspect something suspicious.

With three reported explosions in the Austin area, I want to urge all Texans to report any suspicious or unexpected packages arriving by mail to local law enforcement authorities. Call 9-1-1 immediately if you receive something suspicious. — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 12, 2018

Authorities are offering up to $15,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information has been encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477, text "DPS" and a tip to 274637 or submit a tip online.

The FBI and the Burau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the crimes along with the Austin Police Department.