Everything We Know About The Texas Package Bombings

A second undetonated bomb was also found in the FedEx center.

On Tuesday, a fifth package bomb exploded in Texas, adding another incident to a series of attacks that are terrifying Texas residents. Here's what we know.

The Bomb Exploded At A FedEx Shipping Center

The package reportedly exploded around 1 AM in the sorting area of a FedEx shipping center in Schertz, Texas (near San Antonio). The bomb, which exploded while on an automated conveyer belt, caused one minor injury. Authorities say that the package was addressed to a home in Austin and that it had come from Austin as well.

Investigators also found a second unexploded bomb at the McKinney Parkway FedEx facility in Austin.

Police Suspect The Bomb Was Related To Four Explosions That Have Rocked Austin In The Last Three Weeks

FBI Agent Michelle Lee said "It would be silly for us not to admit that we suspect it's related" to four package bombs that have exploded in Austin in the last three weeks.

Four bombs have wreaked havoc on the Austin community, killing two, injuring others, and creating a sense of paranoia throughout the city.



Police Chief Brian Manley warned residents "to pay close attention to any suspicious device whether it be a package, a bag, a backpack or anything that looks out of place.

The Austin PD, FBI and ATF are offering up to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the bomber. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $15,000. Anyone with information has been encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477, text "DPS" and a tip to 274637 or submit a tip online.

From Doorstep Drops To Tripwires

Before the FedEx explosion, the bombs seemed to become more sophisticated, and more random.

On March 2nd, 39-year-old Anthony Stephan, who was black, was killed after opening a package left on his step in Austin.

On March 12th, 17-year-old Draylen William Mason, who was black, was killed, while his 41-year-old mother was seriously injured, after she opened a package left on her porch.

Later on March 12th, 75-year-old Esperanza Herrera, who was Hispanic, was critically injured after opening a package left near her house.

On March 18th, the bombings appeared to become more random and sophisticated after two white men in their twenties were seriously injured after seemingly triggering a tripwire attached to a metal sign that caused a bomb to explode near them.

A Pattern Isn't Clear

Before the tripwire bombing, all the victims targeted were people of color. The fourth bombing complicated the theory of racial bias, however, because it appeared to target random pedestrians.

The Washington Post reports that Anthony Stephan House and Draylen Mason have relatives who are friends, raising the prospect that the earlier bombings could have been specifically targeted.