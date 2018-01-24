Volunteer Arrested Hours After Exposing Border Patrol's Destruction Of Water Bottles Meant For Migrants

A volunteer for "No More Deaths," a longstanding faith-based humanitarian organization that strives to prevent migrant deaths on the border between Arizona and Mexico, was arrested on felony charges of alien smuggling last week after providing food, water, clothes and shelter to two migrants. The arrest happened hours after "No More Deaths" released a report and a video showing Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents destroying water bottles that the group leaves in the desert for migrants. Representatives for the aid group say the timing of the arrest is suspicious and represents an aggressive new approach to for CBP. Here's what you need to know.

'No More Deaths' Has Chronicled CBP's Ongoing Efforts To Destroy Supplies Left In The Desert For At-Risk Migrants

Last Wednesday, "No More Deaths" released a report detailing CBP agents' systematic efforts to empty or destroy the water bottles that the aid organization leaves for migrants in the desert.

​In the desert of the Arizona–Mexico borderlands, where thousands of people die of dehydration and heat-related illness, Border Patrol agents are destroying gallons of water intended for border crossers. Border Patrol agents stab, stomp, kick, drain, and confiscate the bottles of water that humanitarian aid volunteers leave along known migrant routes in the Arizona desert. These actions condemn border crossers to suffering, death, and disappearance. In data collected by No More Deaths from 2012 to 2015, we find that at least 3,586 gallon jugs of water were destroyed in an approximately 800-square mile desert corridor near Arivaca, Arizona.

[No More Deaths]

"No More Deaths" also released a video compilation of footage of CBP agents cheerfully kicking over and pouring out water bottles intended for migrants.

Later That Day, Scott Warren Was Arrested On Felony Charges Of Harboring Undocumented Immigrants

Scott Warren, a faculty associate at Arizona State University who has volunteered with "No More Deaths" since 2013, was arrested after helping two migrants at a shelter that "No More Deaths" maintains for migrants. The two migrants were also arrested. Warren was charged with a felony and released on his own recognizance; the migrants remain in custody.



According to court records, Border Patrol had set up surveillance on a building known as "the Barn," and tracked the two migrants to the location. They also saw Warren approach the building and talk to the migrants...



"After finding their way to 'the Barn,' Warren met them outside and gave them food and water for approximately three days," the complaint filed in federal court states. "(One of the migrants) said that Warren took care of them in 'the Barn' by giving them food, water, beds and clean clothes."



[The Arizona Republic]

Seven Other 'No More Deaths' Volunteers Have Also Been Arrested On Misdemeanor Charges In Recent Months

"No More Deaths" announced today that Warren and seven other volunteers appeared in federal court this week on separate misdemeanor charges related to their humanitarian work.

For Warren, last week marked his second brush with federal law enforcement since June, when he was cited by an officer with the Department of the Interior in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in a federally designated wildlife area and abandoning personal property — littering — in a national wildlife refuge.

The same types of charges — misdemeanors that carry a maximum six-month sentence — have also been used against seven other No More Deaths summer volunteers, most of them from out of state. U.S. marshals began serving the summonses last month, when many of the volunteers had returned home to locations across the country. On Tuesday, the defendants, whose charges have not been previously reported, had their first court hearing — the five out-of-state defendants attended by video.



[The Intercept]

'No More Deaths' Representatives Are Calling The Timing Of Warren's Arrest 'Suspicious'

"No More Deaths" volunteers say that the timing of Warren arrest was suspect, given that CBP knows that he has been doing this kind of work for years.

Alicia Dinsmore, a volunteer with No More Deaths, told The Washington Post that the group felt it was "suspicious" that Border Patrol agents would arrest a known, longtime volunteer the same day the group released video that was critical of the agency.

"I think the timing is suspect," Dinsmore said. "I can't speak to Border Patrol's knowledge."

[The Washington Post]

A lawyer for the organization said that the arrests represent a change in tactics for CBP, which has historically mostly respected the work of "No More Deaths."

"They're definitely connected," said William G. Walker, a Tucson-based attorney who has represented No More Deaths volunteers for more than a decade and is currently providing counsel to the latest round of defendants. No More Deaths has maintained "a cooperative, working relationship with both the Border Patrol and the U.S. attorney's office," Walker said in an interview before Tuesday's court hearing. The activities the volunteers are accused of taking part in, the attorney explained, are activities the organization has "been engaged in for the last several years."

"Border Patrol — and the U.S. attorney — knows about the activities, has surveilled the activities, has permitted the activities, has recognized that we're out there helping to save lives," Walker said. "And now all of the sudden it's all changed."

[The Intercept]

CBP Insists The Charges Don't Constitute Retaliation

A representative for CBP told reporters that Warren's arrest didn't constitute retaliation against "No More Deaths" and that it was warranted by the presence of "illegal individuals."

"It's not retaliation," Carlos Diaz, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told The Post. "We're protecting immigration laws in the area, and there was a situation in which we needed to do the arrest because there were some illegal individuals in that area."



[The Washington Post]

This Isn't The First Time 'No More Deaths' Volunteers Have Been Arrested For Their Activism

Although "No More Death" representatives say they have seen an increase in aggression from CBP in recent months, the group has faced sporadic legal challenges since its founding in 2004.

In July 2005, Border Patrol arrested two No More Deaths volunteers after finding three undocumented immigrants in their car. The volunteers said they were taking the migrants to a clinic to receive medical care.

In 2008, federal officers charged another aid worker with littering for leaving behind water gallons for migrants at the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge.

In the first case, a federal judge tossed the charges, and in the second, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the conviction.



[The Arizona Republic]

