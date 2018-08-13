YOU CAN TAKE THAT TO THE VAULT

Teen Pole Vault Prodigy Skies Over The Junior World Record

The last time we checked into the exciting universe of world-class pole vaulting, a 17-year-old kid named Armand "Mondo" Duplantis had just laid down the junior pole vault world record with a 5.82 meters jump

But that was spring 2017, so we figured it was time to give it another look and...

Oh...

Looks like Mondo is at it again, folks. Over the weekend, he shattered that record again. Watch the kid do the thing to the tune of 6.05 meters on his first attempt and the European Athletics Championships in Berlin:

 FloTrack

Kid's got ups. A few more ups (approximately .1 meters more,) and Mondo could be sniffing the world record, which France's Renaud Lavillenie currently holds at 6.16 meters.

Next time we check in on pole vaulting, we have a feeling our guy Mondo, who is going to college at LSU next year, might be right there.


Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

