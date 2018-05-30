Dissident Russian Reporter Who Was Reportedly Murdered Yesterday Shows Up (Alive) At The Press Conference About His Death

On Tuesday, a well-known Russian dissident reporter named Arkady Babchenko​ was reportedly shot and killed in his apartment building in Kiev. The Ukrainian capital's police chief said that Babchenko had apparently been targeted for "his professional activities."

Babchenko's wife found him bleeding at their apartment building in Kiev and called an ambulance, but he died on the way to a hospital, according to authorities...



[Ukrainian lawmaker Anton] Gerashchenko said Babchenko's killer was waiting for him on the staircase inside the journalist's building and shot him in the back as he was going out to buy bread.



This wouldn't be the first time a prominent critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin has been assassinated for their political views. Another Russian journalist named Pavel Sheremet was killed in a car bombing in Kiev in 2016. Investigative journalist Anna Politskovaya was fatally shot and in the elevator of her apartment building in Moscow on Putin's birthday in 2006. Those are just two of the most famous Russian journalists killed under mysterious circumstances since Putin came to power in 2000 — the full list is much longer.

But it turns out Babchenko isn't on that list. On Wednesday afternoon, a very much alive Babchenko appeared at a news conference in which the Ukrainian Security Service explained that they faked his death to try to foil an assassination plot against him. It was quite a scene:

More footage of Arkady Babchenko shocking reporters by showing up alive pic.twitter.com/NSjGBQUvXv — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 30, 2018

The security service said it had planned the faked murder for two months in the hopes of collecting dirt on terrorist activity by Russian operatives in Ukraine. Gerashchenko, the Ukrainian lawmaker, justifying the faked death by writing in a Facebook post, "Arthur Conan Doyle's hero Sherlock Holmes successfully used the method of staging his own death to effectively investigate difficult & complicated crimes."

At the news conference, Babchenko apologized to his wife, who was not in on the secret operation to fake his death.

During the news conference Wednesday, Babchenko apologized to his wife and all those who believed he had been killed — but said the secrecy had been unavoidable.

"I would like to apologize for what you all had to go through... because I've buried friends and colleagues many times, and I know it's a sickening-vomiting feeling when you have to bury your colleagues," he said. "Also I would like to apologize to my wife for the hell she went through in those two days. Olechka, I'm sorry, but there were no options here either."



