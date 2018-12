Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon gave us a present for the cold open of "The Tonight Show" last night, performing the "Saturday Night Live" classic "I Wish It Was Christmas" with Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan and Tracy Morgan.





Grande brought out all of the stops, also making the TV debut of her song "Imagine" in which she chirped some mind-boggling high notes. Is she singing? Is she whistling? Somewhere in between? We don't know. We just know she's unbelievable.