More Screens Will Make You More Productive, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Why you should be that person and get a second monitor, how kitchen appliances turned into power tools and what we should do with cows if we all go vegetarian.

It was maybe not so long ago that your average work setup consisted of one desk, one chair, one keyboard, one mouse, one computer and one monitor. Outside of very specific and very specialized fields it was enough.

With the price of computer hardware dropping precipitously over the past two decades, it's no accident that most workplaces have, purposefully or not, accrued a surplus of displays just lying around. Perhaps a fellow coworker or two has commandeered one of this displays, thus upping their count to two. "Why," you wonder. "Should I do the same?"

Well, let us point you to this week's edition of Jack Schofield's tech advice column in the Guardian. Here, Schofield answers an earnest question on the benefit of running more than one display at your job in the most earnest and analytical way possible. Do you work in customer service? Well, then a wall of displays might be counter-intuitive. Does your job require you to intensely focus on a single thing? Another monitor might be a distraction.

The truth is you can find all sorts of way to justify or dismiss the merits of more than one display. Here is a more universally-applicable framework to approach this dilemma: Would you using two monitors make you feel more productive? Would you feel like someone manning a battle station, furiously hitting all sorts of buttons in a sort of chaos-induced fugue-state? Would you feel a slight increase in privacy, and thus find it easier to focus? The point is there are far more intangible benefits to more than one screen than the number of windows you can look at.

Also, if you find that two displays is one two many, you can always get rid of it.

[The Guardian]

Sometime in the early twentyteens, perhaps even earlier, a certain subset of men started to think about cooking as less of way to feed people and more of a skill to master. By 2014, this type of man had become so solidified as an identity that New York Magazine's Jessica Pressler coined them as "doodies" — dude foodies. While there are various flavors and intestines, all doodies are marked by their self-involvement in cooking to the detriment of everyone else. For every doodie there's at least a room full of hungry, bored and frustrated friends.

A near four years later and Ashley Fetters has noticed another trend: the doodie has not only inhibited your ability to eat at a reasonable hour, but now has turned kitchen appliance design into a sports car-influenced masculine quagmire.

Which is not to say that these things shouldn't exist! (Still, it maybe says something about the state of masculinity when men don't feel like it's cool to buy things like moisturizer or yogurt unless it comes in a darker shade of blue or black.) That said, it's probably worth considering the coincidence of you getting into cooking and there suddenly being cooking things that fit your specific design tastes — and how that might exclude others.

Personally, growing up my mother did all the weekday cooking, and my father did the big project meals on the weekend. It was partly out of convenience — my mom would get home before my dad — but also partly out of some frustrating norms on the roles in the kitchen. I'm glad that both my parents instilled in me the value of cooking, but it was also a skewed one in which the "real" cooking required expensive ingredients, good pans and an entire afternoon. You can see how black and chrome kitchen "gadgets" might reinforce that notion. And maybe how that might be a problem going forward.

[Curbed]

Depending on who you are and where you live, you will read this Bloomberg Pursuits story on the current prices of Manhattan townhouses and either roll your eyes out of your sockets or lick your chops raw.

As it turns out, the folks trying to sell their New York City mansions in the high eight figures are pricing them too high. You see, there are simply just not enough rich people to buy them! Even with the vast sums of money coming from shadowy real-estate investors from all corners of the globe, there are still townhouses just sitting empty.

Which, if you are an incredibly rich person who can afford the down payment and mortgage on a $70 million-plus town house, means now is a great time to buy. Instead, most rich folks in the city — whom Bloomberg points out probably already own multiple properties — are fine with settling for humble $10 million condos.

[Bloomberg]

Here's a fun hypothetical proposed by ethics professor Neil Levy in Aeon: If society went full vegetarian would be be obligated to let our livestock — cows, chickens, pigs and so on — go extinct? Unlike other animals, the thinking goes, livestock animals are our own creation. We, artificially some might argue, kept these animals alive, bred them to our own preferences and thus the environmental impacts — whether it's methane production from cows or antibiotic resistance from pigs — are our own doing.

It should follow that if we were the ones to do this, then we should also be the ones to undo it and return the planet to it's "natural" state. Levy isn't so sure about that. It can be easily to assume that we humans are outside of the natural systems that shape this planet. The very nature of our existence says otherwise. In fact, the fact that we spent millennia breeding livestock is as natural as anything else on this Earth. If we were to suddenly rid the planet of livestock, that would most certainly be an unnatural mistake — there's no telling what delicate systems we would upset as a result.

Levy, rightfully, doesn't offer any concrete solutions or answers outside of suggesting that we should consider the implications of wiping out entire species. Perhaps humanity will be able to wean itself off of animal protein, the livestock will find its place, and life will go on. Or maybe global catastrophe will strike first and force our hand.

[Aeon]