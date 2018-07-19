The Peaches Are Especially Good In 2018; You Should Have One

Welcome to You Should, an extremely occasional blog where Digg tells you what to do. Today, you should eat a peach.

The date is July 19, which places us smack dab in the middle of summer. That's good news for people who like their produce fresh, because according to this handy guide from the USDA, a lot of fruits and vegetables hit peak ripeness in the summer .

But it's one thing to have a ripe piece of produce. It's another to bite into the product of an unusually exceptional crop.

Readers, friends, "Call Me By Your Name" fans, I bring good news for those who enjoy a peach every now and then. This year's peaches are especially good.

Take it from Digg's Sales Lead, Corey Brandl, who calls himself "slightly obsessed" with the stone fruit.

"Living in New York City it's been hard to find good produce," Brandl says. "The last three years I've been struggling to find a good peach. But this year I've yet to have a bad peach. I'd say I'm close to 20 peaches deep on the year already."

It turns out there's truth to Brandl's claim. An article in Clemson University's official publication supports Brandl's theory with a report from peach country:

"The peach crop looks very good this year," said Juan Carlos Melgar, a Clemson assistant professor in the plant and environmental sciences department. "Many of the growers believe they are going to have a full crop, which, after the past two years, makes them very excited."

[Clemson]

According to an article from AgFax, a trade publication about agriculture, this has to do with a well-timed drop in temperature during the winter of 2018. Peach trees need a certain amount of "chill hours," or time spent at temperatures between 32 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit, to bear a healthy harvest. And while winter 2018 had more favorable chill hours than winter 2017 did, it still wasn't perfect. As reported by Clemson University:



February 2018, just as February 2017, was warmer than average, causing most varieties to bloom about two weeks earlier than normal. Then there was a late freeze that affected some of the early varieties, such as those harvested in May.



[Clemson]



Georgia-based agriculture authority Jeff Cook explained to AgFax that while peach-growing conditions still weren't optimal this year, temperature levels were greatly improved compared to last year, especially for the crop of peaches that began harvesting during early summer.



"We started the season with low volume, but now that we are into our high-chill-hour peaches, that volume is picking up with good quality and size," Cook said.



[AgFax]

Which, if we're doing our math correctly, sounds like there's still room for improvement in the peach department.

But until then, you should eat a peach.

Brandl agrees. He says, "It's funny. I brought it up in my group chat with my friends and everyone made fun of me. Now they're all buying peaches."