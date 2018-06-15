Why Do Movie Franchises Keep Getting Longer?

When "Avengers: Infinity War" debuted in theaters last month, it became the longest Marvel movie ever released. Clocking in at 149 minutes, "Infinity War" eclipses both the first "Avengers," and the film that started this whole thing, 2007's "Iron Man."

While "Infinity War" does run on the lengthier side, it is hardly the only summer blockbuster this year to have a runtime longer than the movies preceding it. "Deadpool 2" and "The Incredibles 2" are both longer than the original movies, and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," the latest installment in the rebooted franchise, is longer than 2015's "Jurassic World."

With ticket prices running high — the average movie ticket price was $9.16 in the first quarter of 2018 — some people might contend that you're getting a bigger bang for your buck with a two and a half hour action extravaganza than with, say, a 90-minute comedy. The questionable logic of "length equals quality" notwithstanding, there are also downsides to having our movies being so long. Just because we've signed up to see the latest installment of a popular franchise doesn't mean we want to be cramped in a movie theater for nearly three hours, praying for the movie to end so we can scurry off to the nearest bathroom without judgment from our fellow patrons. Not every movie warrants the formidable length of a "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King." Many franchise movies, from the arguably good — Christopher Nolan's 164-minute long "The Dark Knight Rises" — to the unequivocally panned — the 151-minute long "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" — could have done with some serious editing that would have served both the movies and their audiences.

But are all franchises getting longer nowadays or are the movies mentioned above a mere anomaly? And if it's the former, what are the reasons behind this trend?

With so many movies out there, we thought it would make sense to focus on the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood franchises to decipher the patterns in the movies' runtime and the possible correlations between how long a movie is and how well it does financially and critically. Using numbers from box office data site The Numbers, we compiled a list of the top 10 highest-grossing franchises based on their worldwide box office earnings. In order to better analyze the runtime trends of these films, we eliminated from our consideration animated movies and shorts and focused solely on live-action films.

The result was these 10 franchises, with Marvel movies taking the crown as the highest-grossing Hollywood franchise and "Star Wars" and "Harry Potter" claiming second and third place. However, when it comes to determining whether or not there is a runtime pattern within a franchise, that's when things get a bit more complicated.

Do Movies Get Longer? In General, Yes

At first glance, it doesn't seem like any of these franchises are growing longer in terms of runtime. Cyclical fluctuation, rather than steady increase, would seem to characterize the length of these movies best. However, when looking at the runtime of these franchise movies, it's important to note first the makeup of these franchises and how different they can be. Among the top 10 franchises, there are franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the "X-Men" films, which are composed of film series focusing on individual characters as well as ensemble films. There are also franchises like "Star Wars," which has its main trilogy films as well as anthology films like "Rogue One" and "Solo." And then there are franchises that feature different actors portraying the same iconic characters, such as the "Batman," "Spider-Man" and James Bond movies.

If we were to examine the runtime of a franchise, say, for instance, the "X-Men" movies, via their release dates, it would initially seem that the length of a movie oscillates as the franchise progresses, rather than increases.

However, if we break down the franchise into discrete series — which, in the case of the "X-Men" films, means splitting the franchise into the first "X-Men" trilogy, the prequels trilogy and the spinoff series, the "Wolverine" trilogy and "Deadpool" duology — a pattern begins to emerge. All of these individual series, with the exception of the original "X-Men" trilogy, grow longer with each installment.

The same rule of runtime increase within a series holds true for most of the other franchises as well. If a franchise contains films that are explicitly constructed as trilogies — such is the case for "Star Wars," "The Lord of the Rings" movies and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise — then the runtime of these trilogies grow incrementally with each movie, with the distinct exception of "The Hobbit" trilogy. And if a franchise is like the Marvel films, which has series that focus on individual characters as well as larger, ensemble series, like "The Avengers" movies, then the last installment of each series always surpasses the first film in length.

Franchises like "The Fast and the Furious" movies, which can be viewed as one sole series devoted to a group of main characters, also largely conform to this trend. Excluding "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" — which can be viewed as a veritable spin-off as it doesn't feature any of the original cast from the movies that precede it except for a cameo of Vin Diesel at the very end — the movies within the franchise have gradually grown in runtime, with "Furious 7" being the longest and its sequel, "The Fate of the Furious," a minute shorter in runtime length.







The takeaway seems to be that if a movie is a sequel within a film series, then it's more than likely to be longer than its predecessor. The "X-Men" franchise is a perfect example of this: although the overarching runtime of the franchise is characterized by fluctuation, the self-contained series within the franchise tend to grow longer with each installment. So if we're looking at franchises through the lens of their individual series, then there is indeed a pattern of increasing runtime length.

The two big exceptions to this "films grow longer within a series" theory is the "The Lord of the Rings" and "Harry Potter" franchises. Both franchises are adapted from books and encompass two different series. The former includes "The Lords of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies. The latter entails the eight "Harry Potter" films, adapted from J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels, as well as its prequel spin-off series, the "Fantastic Beast" films.

While "The Lord of the Rings" films abide by the rule of increasing runtime — in fact, "The Return of the King," the conclusion of the trilogy, is the longest among all the films in the top 10 highest-grossing franchises with its 200 minute-long runtime — "The Hobbit" films are the exact opposite. The length of the film decreases with each installment, and the runtime of "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies," the last film within the trilogy, is 56 minutes — nearly an hour — shorter than "Return of the King."

With the "Harry Potter" movies, it's a slightly different picture. Although the length of the movies within the franchise wavers, the overall trend is one of decreasing runtime, with the last movie of the "Harry Potter" series, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II," claiming the shortest runtime — 130 minutes — and the second movie, "Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets," boasting the longest — 161 minutes.

The reasons behind this may be tied to the source materials from which the movies are adapted. In terms of the books, "The Hobbit" is significantly shorter than "The Lord of the Rings," even with the 125 pages of appendices that were taken from the final "The Lord of the Rings" novel "Return of the King" to bolster the material of "The Hobbit" films. And while Peter Jackson, the director of the franchise, has explained that the decision to make "The Hobbit" into a trilogy (it was initially slated to be two movies) was one driven not by commercial considerations, but artistic concerns, critics have argued that the films, especially "An Unexpected Journey," run overlong. According to Jackson, the initial split, if it had been just two films, would have occurred when Bard the Bowman appears at the river to kill Smaug, a scene that appears late in the second film, and the barrel sequence in the second film would have the climax of the first. It would therefore seem that "An Unexpected Journey," the first film in the trilogy, was the film to be expanded the most — or, in the opinions of some, to be overstuffed the most with unnecessary padding — when the films transformed from a duology to a trilogy, which explains why the first movie within "The Hobbit" trilogy is the longest, unlike "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

The "Harry Potter" series, on the other hand, starts with movies with longer runtimes and reaches a nadir at the end of the series. While the length of each installment doesn't bear much correlation with the length of the book it is adapted from, the reason why the last film in the series is the shortest is likely due to the studio's decision to split "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" into two movies, consequently freeing the last movie from having to tackle too much material.

And what about other high-grossing franchises, like the James Bond, "Batman" and "Spider-Man" movies? All three franchises are made of films that have different actors reprising the same character over time, with the James Bond franchise boasting the most iterations of its protagonist — six different Bonds across 25 films.

When looking at the runtime trends of these franchises, the length of a movie within a franchise may have its peaks and troughs, but the same principle of breaking down the franchise into different film series still applies. If we define a film series as a body of work connected to the main actor, be it either Daniel Craig as Bond or Christian Bale as Batman, then there is a general runtime increase throughout these actors' works. The Tobey Maguire "Spider-Man" trilogy grew longer with each installment, as did the "Amazing Spider-Man" movies that starred Andrew Garfield as the titular character. And while the two "Batman" movies that had Michael Keaton playing the caped crusader were equal in length, the Christian Bale "Dark Knight" trilogy grew more ponderous in length with each movie.

With the James Bond films, which encompasses more movies than any other franchise on the list, the figures are more varied. Although the runtime of movies within every Bond actor's run also vacillates, the average length of, say, a Daniel Craig Bond movie is longer than a Bond film starring Sean Connery, the first actor to portray the role of 007. If we look at the Bond movies by the four actors that have played James Bond the most — Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig — and exclude the runs of George Lazenby and Timothy Dalton , then there is a noticeable trend of progression in runtime with each new Bond actor. Craig's average runtime (134.3 minutes) is the longest among the four Bond actors, followed by Brosnan (127.5), then Moore (126.6) and Connery (119.4), which means that the Bond movies have gradually grown in length over time.

Interestingly, the pattern of runtime increase is more visible when you look at the films directed by the same director in these three franchises. Six directors have directed more than one James Bond film within the franchise, and the last Bond films of each director have all exceeded their first in runtime. The same hold true for Sam Raimi and Marc Webb, the directors behind the Maguire and Garfield "Spider-Man" movies, respectively, as well as the "Batman" movies directed by Joel Schumacher and Christopher Nolan . If we view these director-helmed movies as a film series, then the movies within each series also tend to grow longer with each of the director's films.

So Why Do Franchises Grow Longer?

While we've determined that most franchises grow longer with each sequel, what are the causes for this tendency? Here are a few possible reasons:

Movies, In General, Have Gotten Longer

The increase in runtime length isn't something that is limited to franchise movies. Many articles have touched upon the phenomenon, usually in the form of criticizing how bloated contemporary movies have become. In fact, data has shown that movies have indeed grown longer since 1985, although analysts have pointed out that contemporary movies are actually returning to more of the length they were in the 1960s. According to research done by data scientist Randal Olson, who measured the average runtime of the top 25 most popular movies from 1931 to 2013, the runtime of movies reached a peak in the 1960s, but started to drop off in the following two decades, possibly due to the popularity of VHS tapes, which could hold two hours of recording at its standard format. According to another article, the top 10 highest-grossing movies in the '60s averaged a staggering two hour and 48 minutes, a stark contrast with the average two-hour length of the movies in the '70s and '80s. Since 1985, however, the runtime of movies have been experiencing an upsurge, and the highest-grossing movies in the 2000s approached two and a half hours.

Seven out of the ten highest-grossing franchises started their franchises after the year 2000, but the three that don't — James Bond, "Batman", and "Star Wars" — have movies that span decades. All three franchises echo the larger trend of runtime upswing in movies, with the more recent films surpassing the earlier films in length. "A New Hope," which was released in 1977, is 31 minutes shorter than the latest "Star Wars" trilogy film, "The Last Jedi." Zach Snyder's "Batman" v Superman: Dawn of Justice" is 25 minutes longer than Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman," and "Spectre," the latest Bond movie and the longest in the franchise, is nearly 40 minutes longer than the 1963 "Dr. No."

The 'Bigger And Better' Mentality

Perhaps no franchise better demonstrates filmmakers' desire to make sequels "bigger and better" and to top what they have achieved in prior films than "The Fast and the Furious" films. While the franchise initially began as an action franchise about street racing, it began to transmogrify into something much more, incorporating elements of heists and espionage into its storylines and outdoing itself every time with outrageous car chase scenarios, from skydiving cars to cars out-racing an airplane and a submarine. The tendency for sequels to be bigger and flashier than its predecessor, so prevalent that it's actually listed as a trope on TV Tropes, may impact on the sequel's runtime, especially when the sequels have to deal with a more expanded story universe and more complicated narratives than the original film.

Which brings us to the next reason...

More Characters And Storylines

The Marvel films are a prime example of sequels growing longer because of the sheer number of characters and storylines the film has to deal with. The crowdedness of the "Avengers: Infinity War" poster has become a running joke, but considering how many characters were packed into one single movie — by the count of the screenwriters, there were at least 40 Marvel characters — the length of the movie almost seems like a necessary evil. It's little wonder that "Infinity War" has the longest runtime among all Marvel films, seeing that the ambitious and sprawling film is a culmination of 10 years worth of story building and character cultivation.

The need to juggle multiple characters and story arcs is also a reason why the ensemble films in the Marvel series are longer than the movies from individual series. The "Avengers" films, for instance, average 144.3 minutes long and are nearly half an hour longer than the "Thor" films, the shortest among Marvel's superhero film series.

The Power Of The Director

One of the reasons why sequels tend to get longer within a franchise may have to do with the directors behind the movies. Some critics have argued that the power of big-name directors may be tied to the bloated runtime of movies, since the studio may be reluctant to ask them to cut their movies. While the critic was referring to movies from directors like Quentin Tarantino and Peter Jackson, the same reasoning can easily be applied to the work of directors like Christopher Nolan, whose "Dark Knight" trilogy far eclipses the works of his predecessors, Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher, in runtime length.

While many of the directors working within these franchises may not be as much of a household name as Nolan, if their works prove to be box office successes, they may be able to gain more leverage to make the films they want with a bigger production budget and without studios cutting down on runtime length. The trilogy of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, directed by Gore Verbinski, became longer with each installment, as did the "Fast and the Furious" films helmed by Justin Lin, who directed half of the movies in the franchise. And as mentioned above, the same trend also largely runs through the films directed by directors of the "Batman," "Spider-Man" and James Bond franchises.

But Do Longer Movies Actually Make 'Better' Films?

Another reason that has also been cited for the runtime increase in movies is the studio's reasoning that the longer and more "epic" a movie, the more likely the movie will be able to draw audiences to theaters. Facing off against a steep hike in movie ticket prices and competition from golden age television programming, movies seem to require some heft, whether that be in length or spectacle, to lure people away from their TV and computer screens.

But do longer movies actually make for "better" movies commercially? When it comes to the top 10 highest-grossing franchises, the correlation between the length of a movie and how well said film does at the worldwide box office seems very hit-and-miss. Arguably, four out of the 10 franchises — the Marvel movies, "The Lord of the Rings" franchise, the "Fast and the Furious" films, and the "Batman" movies — demonstrate a positive correlation between runtime length and box office earnings. The positive correlation is the strongest in the Marvel franchise, which has seen its box office, as well as runtime length, grow cumulatively over time. That doesn't mean that there's actually a relationship of causality between the two, but rather that correlation exists between the two factors. The same holds true for "The Lord of the Rings" franchise, which has two trilogies with inverse runtime trends. The reason why the box office swelled with each "Lord of the Rings" movie and deflated with each "Hobbit" film is unlikely to be because of the length of the movies and more likely to have something to do with the audience's overall satisfaction, or lack thereof, towards the trilogies.

If runtime length is no guarantee for audience attendance, then does a longer film have a better chance of being reviewed favorably? Much to the distress of critics, an Oscar-worthy film seems to mean a film of interminable length these days, but does this length-equals-artistic-merit fallacy plague high-grossing franchise films as well?

The answer would seem to be no. Almost none of the franchises on the list exhibit a positive correlation between their movie's runtime and the Rotten Tomatoes scores they had received, and in the case of the "Spider-Man" movies, there is even a negative correlation. The longest movie in the franchise, "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise, while the shorter ones on the spectrum, including "Spider-Man 2" and the recent "Spider-Man: Homecoming" were more well-received.

So what does this mean for us as viewers? For those who believe the longer that the movie, the more you're getting your money's worth, congratulations — it's highly probable that the next franchise movie you see will be just as long or longer than its predecessor. However, it's unlikely that the runtime length of the movie will correspond to the movie's actual quality and you may leave the theater exhausted, disappointed and bladder-compromised. But for those that bemoan how bloated blockbusters have become nowadays, there's light at the end of the dark cinematic tunnel. Considering the fact that the runtime of Hollywood films seems to be cyclical, rather than linear, we might be reaching the ceiling of runtime length any day now and the length of movies might once again begin to dip like it did in the '70s and '80s.