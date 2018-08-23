The Arctic Is Warming And We're All Screwed

In the midst of the Michael Cohen/Paul Manafort/Donald Trump news bonanza this week, some important news got buried. Okay, the Trump news isn't unimportant, but we're talking "important" in terms of the long-term survival of the human race in the face of climate change. And recent signs from the Arctic shows that those chances of surviving aren't great. Here's what's going on:

The Oldest And Thickest Ice Is Breaking Up

Since we started keeping records, the sea ice to the north of Greenland has never broken up. That just changed:

One meteorologist described the loss of ice as “scary”. Others said it could force scientists to revise their theories about which part of the Arctic will withstand warming the longest. The sea off the north coast of Greenland is normally so frozen that it was referred to, until recently, as “the last ice area” because it was assumed that this would be the final northern holdout against the melting effects of a hotter planet.

The Permafrost May Not Be So Permanently Frosty In The Future

Permafrost is exactly what its name says it is — a permanently frozen layer of earth sitting below the surface of the Arctic. Except, well, that might be changing, as the surface layer that insulates the permafrost appears to no longer be freezing in certain areas:

Cherskiy... is one of the coldest spots on Earth. Even in late spring, ground below the surface should be frozen solid. Except this year, it wasn't... [Researchers] found sections 30 inches deep—soils that typically freeze before Christmas—that had stayed damp and mushy all winter. For the first time in memory, ground that insulates deep Arctic permafrost simply did not freeze in winter. "This really is astounding," says Max Holmes, an Arctic scientist with Woods Hole Research Center in Massachusetts.

The big trouble with a potential permafrost thaw is what it holds: a bunch of trapped greenhouse gases, which would theoretically accelerate climate change if released into the atmosphere. It also contains a lot of mercury:

Mercury is a neurotoxin known to cause cognitive dysfunction and other ailments. Even small amounts can affect a developing fetus in utero. But mercury is also naturally occurring, like the kind that’s been locked away for millennia in the ancient frozen soils of Arctic permafrost. And there’s a lot more of it there than we realized.

It's Getting Weirdly Hot Up There

An alarming heatwave in the sunless winter Arctic is causing blizzards in Europe and forcing scientists to reconsider even their most pessimistic forecasts of climate change. Although it could yet prove to be a freak event, the primary concern is that global warming is eroding the polar vortex, the powerful winds that once insulated the frozen north. The north pole gets no sunlight until March, but an influx of warm air has pushed temperatures in Siberia up by as much as 35C above historical averages this month. Greenland has already experienced 61 hours above freezing in 2018 - more than three times as many hours as in any previous year.

UC-Irvine grad students put together a set of visualizations showing the rising temperatures in the Arctic — this one clearly shows the trend over the recent decades:

We Might Be Feeling The Effects Of The Arctic Warming Right Now

Researchers are theorizing that the heatwave that swept across the northern hemisphere in July was at least in part caused by knock-on effects of Arctic warming:

Given that the Arctic is warming at least twice as fast as anywhere else in the world, [research professor in Marine and Coastal Sciences at Rutgers University Jennifer] Francis says the temperature difference between Arctic and equatorial winds becomes smaller and smaller. This is "weakening the winds of the jet stream," she said. "This creates weather patterns on the surface that tend to also get stuck in one place for a long time."

In particular, researchers have begun to suggest that Arctic-influenced changes in summer circulation patterns can cause weather systems in certain parts of the world to get “stuck,” or to persist for abnormally long periods of time—sometimes with devastating consequences. Long periods of hot, dry weather can lead to extreme heat waves, droughts or wildfires, for instance, while long-lasting rainfall leads to floods. But the exact mechanisms driving these persistent weather patterns—and any potential links to Arctic warming—remain a subject of debate.



The Atlantic Is Encroaching On The Arctic Ocean

And thus, a harmful feedback loop is born:

With less sea ice forming in and being transported to these two areas, there is less freshwater transport as well. This trend is key, because it allows the well-mixed Atlantic waters to make inroads into the frontier region of the Arctic, in turn discouraging the formation of more sea ice, and feeding an ongoing cycle.



But Don't Worry, It's Good For Business!

People have been looking to find faster routes above Canada for centuries, and the decline of Arctic sea ice means we're going to be seeing even more of that:

Maersk, the world's largest container line, is about to test the frigid waters of the Arctic in a trial of shorter shipping lanes that could become viable as warmer temperatures open up the Northern Sea Route. On or around Sept. 1, Denmark-based Maersk plans to send its first container ship through the Arctic to explore whether the once inhospitable route could become feasible in the future. Many analysts see the test as a turning point for both the shipping industry and the Arctic.

