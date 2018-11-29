Visualizing The Decrease In Arctic Sea Ice Since 1979

Arctic sea ice is in a bad state. ​Recent decades have seen a rapid acceleration in its decline, with ice levels reaching their lowest point in 12,000 years in 2018 and researchers warning that "the Arctic shows no signs of returning to the reliably frozen state it was in just a decade ago."

This visualization, from Redditor u/neilrkaye, shows the level of sea ice at the end of the summer melt season, from 1979 to 2018. The downward trend is pretty apparent:

The sea ice decline is concerning for a number of reasons, but one of the most important is that sea ice loss will act as a further accelerant for global warming — which will lead to further ice loss:

The loss of Earth's polar sea ice has long been considered one of the most important tipping points as the planet warms. That's because as the bright white ice melts, it exposes less-reflective ocean water, which more easily absorbs heat. And that, sorry to say, kicks off a new cycle of further warming.

[Grist]