A ICEBERG'S CHANCE IN HELL

Visualizing The Decrease In Arctic Sea Ice Since 1979

Arctic sea ice is in a bad state. ​Recent decades have seen a rapid acceleration in its decline, with ice levels reaching their lowest point in 12,000 years in 2018 and researchers warning that "the Arctic shows no signs of returning to the reliably frozen state it was in just a decade ago." 

This visualization, from Redditor u/neilrkaye, shows the level of sea ice at the end of the summer melt season, from 1979 to 2018. The downward trend is pretty apparent:

Arctic sea ice extent in August/September/October from 1979 to 2018 [OC] from r/dataisbeautiful
 

The sea ice decline is concerning for a number of reasons, but one of the most important is that sea ice loss will act as a further accelerant for global warming — which will lead to further ice loss:

The loss of Earth's polar sea ice has long been considered one of the most important tipping points as the planet warms. That's because as the bright white ice melts, it exposes less-reflective ocean water, which more easily absorbs heat. And that, sorry to say, kicks off a new cycle of further warming.

[Grist]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
A ICEBERG'S CHANCE IN HELL

4 diggs
Arctic sea ice is in a bad state, with researchers warning that "the Arctic shows no signs of returning to the reliably frozen state it was in just a decade ago."
SHEDDING SOME LIGHT

0 diggs Nature
Astronomical objects called quasars have been difficult to study because of the limited spatial resolution of observations. An approach has been developed that allows the structure and dynamics of quasars to be investigated.