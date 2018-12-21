Is 'Aquaman' Better Than The Average DC Movie Slog? Here's What The Reviews Say

Aquaman isn't anyone's first, fifth or 15th pick in the comic-book movie-adaptation draft, but it's not as though his DC peers have had consistently great showings in recent years either. With a little surf-bro 'tude and some wet 'n' wild visual flair on its side, does "Aquaman," directed by James Wan ("Saw," "Furious 7"), actually end up... fun?​ Here's what the reviews have to say:

It's Aquaman's Origin Story/Hero's Journey, Even Though The Bulk Of The Movie Takes Place After 'Justice League'

The film opens with the origin story of '80s kid Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), born to lighthouse keeper Thomas (Temuera Morrison) and Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), the queen of Atlantis, who washes ashore and falls in love with him. Fast-forward, and Arthur has harnessed his inherited Atlantean abilities, despite the absence of his mother, who left her land-family to protect them from the vengeful forces of Atlantis.

[Vulture]

Unfortunately for Arthur (and for us, the landlubbers), his half-brother King Orm (Patrick Wilson) has set out to wage war against the surface in a bid to take over all of the undersea kingdoms and have himself declared "Ocean Master." The first utterance of these words, "Ocean Master," is accompanied by an honest-to-goodness dum-dum-dum[...] With the help of Mera (Amber Heard), an aquatic royal who can move water through telekinesis, and his old Atlantean tutor Vulko (Willem Dafoe), Arthur travels to an undersea megalopolis to challenge Orm—and then, when that doesn't turn out as planned, sets off to find a long-lost artifact called the Trident Of Atlan, occasionally exchanging blows with Atlantean commandos whose high-tech exo-suits spring leaks of pressurized water.

[The AV Club]





Together, Arthur And Mera Make For An Entertaining Duo

Arthur is a hero who is comfortable in his own skin and seems to enjoy just being. He's not against being a hero, but he doesn't seem to be openly looking to be a hero, either. If he had it his way he'd just stay at the bar and that would be the movie. (I'd actually watch that movie.)

[UPROXX]

Nü-Aquaman is the hearty, exclaimed "badass!"; he is AC/DC’s "Thunderstruck"; he is all 96 seconds of the intro to the early-to mid-'90s Lorenzo Lamas TV series Renegade. He zips around the oceans on a jet stream squirted from God-knows-where wearing a leather duster coat and steel-toed boots. A guitar lick plays every time he glares over his shoulder in his first big scene. He has a wallet chain. He is cheesy and fun.

[The AV Club]

[Mera] saves Arthur again and again, often from his own thick-headed blundering. I'd say that Mera is more of a sidekick than a love interest for most of the movie, only she's Arthur’s equal and then some. Without Mera's help this movie doesn't happen, period.

[The Mary Sue]





Beloved Actors Ride CG Sea Creatures — Enough Said

The extraordinary thing about this film is that Willem Dafoe is in it, proving yet again what everyone says: Dafoe's sheer actorly integrity can ride out whatever silliness he finds himself in. When you see him under the sea, riding some sea creature like a horse, and with a completely straight face, you don't laugh at him.

[The Guardian]

How often are you going to see a long-haired Dolph Lundgren (He's having quite the month, isn't he?) leading a seahorse into underwater WWIII?

[Punch Drunk Critics]





Yes, A Lot Of 'Aquaman' Hinges On Goofy Spectacle...

There are two kinds of people: those who involuntarily break out into a stupid grin upon hearing the words "Ocean Master," and those whose hearts are made of stone. I suppose this is a roundabout way of saying that Aquaman is a work of camp — which it is — but I think it's sneakily hard to pull off this kind of camp when working in such a bloated, global-concern milieu as a tentpole superhero movie.

[Vulture]

Like its hero, the film, directed by James Wan, is sincere without being self-seriousness, and funny without tipping over into self-parody. It also shares his roll-with-the-punches attitude, which is probably the only way to serve up visions like a seahorse-riding battalion without eliciting a fatal level of skepticism.

[Mashable]

At times spectacularly stupid, at other times just plain spectacular, James Wan's Aquaman is Thor by way of the Fast and the Furious franchise.

[Cinemayward]





... But A Lot Of Said Goofiness Is Visually Inspired

Aquaman's visuals are less Jungle Book photo-realism, more Lisa Frank razzle-dazzle. Sure, the details might not look quite right (that's not how human hair and skin move underwater), but who cares when you're staring at an enormous tentacled crab monster voiced by Julie Andrews?

[Mashable]

The visuals are like nothing audiences will have seen before, with vastly detailed undersea tableaus and fully realized worlds and creatures beneath the surface. While the CGI isn't always seamless, and is sometimes laugh-inducing, this is new and often jaw-dropping enough that it doesn’t matter.

[The Mary Sue]





It Might Take The Crown For DC's Best On-Screen Battles

A late sequence in the kingdom of the Trench is truly terrifying and awe-inspiring as Arthur and Mera try to flee a swarm of light-sensitive marine beasts.

[Cinemayward]

A few shots in particular stand out for their compositional flair, such as Mera and Arthur’s climactic kiss against the chaotic backdrop of a raging undersea battle, and one which frames the couple swimming toward the bottom of the frame as a horde of Lovecraftian fish-monsters coalesce behind them and give pursuit.

[Slant]

The final battle is simply incredible and like something out of Star Wars, with Momoa riding into war atop a sea monster the size of a small island. It's absolutely bonkers stuff, but it feels like something that could only happen in a comic book, and yet we're getting it on the big screen and that is just a terrific feeling.



[Punch Drunk Critics]





It's A Bit Overstuffed And Quite Clearly Derivative...

Aquaman is much longer than I expected and longer than it needs to be, getting bogged down in unneeded side plots, enough undersea clashes and schemes that you start to feel exhausted even with the attendant stunning visuals, and a script that can be leaden and clunky, over-given to exposition and mystical oceanic gobbledygook. Far too often things just explode — literally — out of nowhere to get the action moving on to the next scene.

[The Mary Sue]

After a while, it all begins to feel arbitrary. We have little time to process the functioning of water-based laser rifles before we're introduced to fish people in brightly colored togas, or to a stone-faced Willem Defoe wearing a onesie and a top-knot.

[Slant]

Change a few names and locations in the plot synopsis, and "Aquaman" could have been a "Thor" reboot. Instead, it's a maritime riff on the same old song.

[IndieWire]





... But When Measured Against Its DC Siblings, 'Aquaman' Is A Welcome Reprieve From Snyder's Failed Vision

Did I enjoy that? I keep asking myself this question. I think I did? At least mostly? It's a strange movie, at least for a movie titled Aquaman. It’s certainly more enjoyable than most of the other movies this DC universe has produced, with the exception of Wonder Woman.



[UPROXX]

Wan's mandate from the start was that his Aquaman movie would be fun, a sharp departure from the gloomy-as-fuck Zack Snyder era. And within minutes you get that Aquaman has a plan for exactly the kind of movie it wants to be: a straight-up comic book movie made for the fans.

[Punch Drunk Critics]

As far as comparable properties go, Aquaman has more in common with Super Sentai (in any iteration) or the epics of Chinese director Zhang Yimou (House of Flying Daggers, The Great Wall) than any other recent DC film — even Wonder Woman.

[Polygon]





TL;DR

I would watch Arthur Curry splash around throwing punches twenty times rather than return to a color-drained and depressing cityscape where the hero is sad and mad.

[The Mary Sue]





Watch The Trailer

And Yes, Pitbull Sampled Toto's 'Africa' For A Movie Single



