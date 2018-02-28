Twitch Streamer Casually Reveals That She Once Murdered Someone's Dog

Today on Twitch:



Streamer @AqualaGamer admits to killing someones dog while she was a veterinarian because she didn't like them. And no remorse or sense of guilt at all? What kind of fucked up sociopathic shit is this.



Posting here in case it gets removed pic.twitter.com/5RDrrPLGEV — ✊🏽 Dion Anderson (@PaperBatVG) February 28, 2018

It's 2018 and the internet continues to get worse and worse, but some things still manage to shock us. Case in point: when asked what the worst thing she's ever done was, Twitch streamer Aqualadora (real name Simone Scott) revealed that she once purposefully killed someone's dog while working as a veterinary technician.

Scott defended her actions by saying that the dog's owner was "a really bad person," which, uh, no?

Scott's Twitch channel is still active at the time of this writing.





[Dion Anderson via Mashable]