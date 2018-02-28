WHAT THE HELL

Twitch Streamer Casually Reveals That She Once Murdered Someone's Dog

 

It's 2018 and the internet continues to get worse and worse, but some things still manage to shock us. Case in point: when asked what the worst thing she's ever done was, Twitch streamer Aqualadora (real name Simone Scott) revealed that she once purposefully killed someone's dog while working as a veterinary technician. 

Scott defended her actions by saying that the dog's owner was "a really bad person," which, uh, no? 

Scott's Twitch channel is still active at the time of this writing.


[Dion Anderson via Mashable]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
STREAMING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

A Good Deal If You’re Thinking Of Cutting The Cord

1 digg verizon.com
You don’t need cable to watch the shows you love. But you do need a reliable internet service provider. Fios’ 100% fiber-optic network offers speeds fast enough to make streaming 4K video a breeze. Right now, get Fios 100/100 Internet starting at $39.99/month for one year with no annual contract. They’ll even waive the standard setup charge and give you up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee.
DON'T TAKE IT PERSONALLY

0 diggs GQ
Critics loved her. The charts loved her. The Internet formed a hive for her. She racked up five Grammy nominations...none of which turned into awards. So how is 2017’s favorite new artist holding up in 2018?
FROM THE DIGG STORE

0 diggs store.digg.com
This 3-in-1 remote combines the power of app control, the range of IR triggering, and the reliability of a traditional wired remote, so you can take the pictures you want.