Twitch Streamer Casually Reveals That She Once Murdered Someone's Dog

It's 2018 and the internet continues to get worse and worse, but some things still manage to shock us. Case in point: when asked what the worst thing she's ever done was, Twitch streamer Aqualadora (real name Simone Scott) revealed that she once purposefully killed someone's dog while working as a veterinary technician.
Scott defended her actions by saying that the dog's owner was "a really bad person," which, uh, no?
Scott's Twitch channel is still active at the time of this writing.
[Dion Anderson via Mashable]