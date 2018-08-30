Apple Will Reveal New iPhones On September 12, But What Does The Circle Mean?

​Today, Apple sent out invites to journalists and industry folk for their annual iPhone event, which will take place at 10:00 a.m. PDT on September 12. (We did not apply for, nor receive an invitation.)

If the past few years has taught us anything, it's that on September 12, near the final half-hour of what tends to be a 2 hour-long presentation, Tim Cook will get up on stage and show the world a brand new iPhone.

But just look at this invitation Apple sent out today. Does this scream iPhone to you?

"Gather round"? What could that possibly mean in relation to a new iPhone? The edges of the iPhone have been round since the iPhone 6 was released in 2014. (The 6S is still the best iPhone ever released, by the way.)

What it does look like, you might say, is a home button. Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, published a report detailing that Apple plans to expand its home button-less, bezel-less iPhone X design to a range of models. All three will be bigger, feature more color options, sit at a wide range of price points and most importantly:

All three will have the gesture-based control system Apple introduced last year to replace the iPhone home button. They will also feature Face ID, Apple’s system for unlocking the phones by glancing at them. Bloomberg reported several details of the new phones earlier this year.



[Bloomberg]

It makes sense, until it doesn't. Why show a home button in your invitation if your range of new iPhones are doing away with the home button? Let's look at the past four years and, with the benefit of hindsight, see if there aren't any patterns we're missing.

Here's 2014, a big year for Apple. They announced the iPhone 6, 6 Plus and the Apple Watch. See any hints of that? Not really.

Let's try 2015. Nothing terribly ground-breaking, though they did announce the Apple TV Siri-powered remote, which I suppose was hinted at in the invitation text.

The 2016 invitation is a little more explicit, with the bokeh effect clearly pointing towards the iPhone 7 Plus's Portrait Mode ability. Looking at this not knowing what was about to unfold, you could say something like "I bet it has something to do with the camera," and not be wrong. Now we're getting somewhere.

Let's take a look at last year's event invite. The 2017 saw the reveal of the iPhone X and iPhone 8. It was also the first event hosted at Apple's brand new campus in. The Steve Jobs Theater. The iPhone X default wallpaper is clearly visible, but nothing that suggests the major design and hardware changes the iPhone X introduced. We're sort of back to square one.

While your guess as to what The Circle means is as good as any, there's a solid chance that it will come up and mean something at some point on September 12. At that point, this blog will look horribly misinformed and dumb. You know what they say about hindsight.