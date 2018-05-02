LUCKY BOUNCE

Look At This Weirdo Slam Dunk

When someone calls something a slam dunk, they mean it's a sure thing. Its probability is 100 percent. Just like a ball being thrown immediately through a hoop. Nothing can go wrong.

Tell me: does this seem like a figurative slam dunk to you?

 via Reddit


The Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala might have just netted himself the luckiest slam dunk in history. 

Meanwhile, across the continent and a national border, the exact opposite happened to the entire Toronto Raptors:

 via Reddit


The good rim giveth, and the good rim taketh away.

[via Reddit]​

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

