Look At This Weirdo Slam Dunk

When someone calls something a slam dunk, they mean it's a sure thing. Its probability is 100 percent. Just like a ball being thrown immediately through a hoop. Nothing can go wrong.

Tell me: does this seem like a figurative slam dunk to you?





The Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala might have just netted himself the luckiest slam dunk in history.

Meanwhile, across the continent and a national border, the exact opposite happened to the entire Toronto Raptors:





The good rim giveth, and the good rim taketh away.

[via Reddit]​