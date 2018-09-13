Does Season 2 Of 'American Vandal' Measure Up To The Show's Excellent Beginning? Here's What Reviews Say

Fictional teenage documentarians Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) and Sam Ecklund (Griffin Gluck) are back to explore a new high school mystery as seen through all the trappings of a big-budget true crime show. On this season of Netflix's "American Vandal," available to stream on September 14, the crime in question is way worse (shittier, you might say) than some crude graffiti. Where "who drew the dicks?" was a giggle-worthy offense, you might have a harder time laughing at the deeds of St. Bernardine High's "Turd Burglar." Here's what the reviews say.:

So Long, Oceanside — The New Season Sees Peter And Sam Tackling A New School And New Mystery

The second season of "American Vandal" is set at a private high school in a wealthy area of Washington state. Our documentarians from the first season, Peter and Sam (Tyler Alvarez and Griffin Gluck), are asked to come in and help the students investigate an event referred to as "the brown out," a truly horrifying prank involving laxative-spiked lemonade and just massive amount of poop.

Everything the Turd Burglar does[...] involves feces. Those who have an affinity for explicit scatological humor may find all this hilarious. Personally, it made me miss the refined sophistication of season one's dick jokes.

Their investigation takes them into different pockets of the school's population, from the basketball team's best players to the oddball, tormented misfits. There are echoes of John Hughes' '80s films, but while their stories are as vitally honest as they were in "The Breakfast Club" or "Pretty in Pink," they're not as exaggerated.

For Better And Worse, Peter And Sam's Lack Of A Personal Connection To The School Changes The Show's Dynamic

The creative's team decision to not only change the series' location for the new story, but the type of prank Peter and Sam would be investigating, is one of the smartest things they could have done. The former forces the documentary's leads to leave their comfort zone behind and embed themselves in an entirely different ecosystem with new students, teachers and other persons of interest. As for the latter, it prevents "American Vandal" from simply copy and pasting the elements that made season one so successful. That is to say, no more easy dick jokes.

It doesn't help that Peter and Sam barely feel like part of the show for the season's first half. This time, they don't have pre-existing relationships with any of their subjects and have no real character arc to speak of[...] Perhaps because the show has nothing new to say about them, they're simply not in the episodes as much, especially at first. And Peter's hyperbolic narration of and reaction to the twists and turns of these ridiculous, gross stories are the series' most important comic ingredient.

Thankfully, The New Ensemble Cast Is Good As Hell

This is especially true of Travis Tope ("Boardwalk Empire," "Independence Day: Resurgence") and Melvin Gregg ("UnREAL," "Freakish"), who play chief "Turd Burglar" suspect Kevin and St. Bernadine basketball star DeMarcus. The stories they help flesh out, both in relation to and separate from Peter and Sam's investigations, recall some of the "realer" moments that helped "American Vandal's" first season rightly earn so much acclaim. Because it wasn't just about figuring out who drew the dicks, but why certain people were blamed while others were flatly ignored. Considering the roles inhabited by the school outcast and the star athlete, and what each may or may not have to do with the poop pranks, Tope and Gregg's work stands out.

Whether in the quick, straight-to-camera testimonials or in the social media snippets we get through quick Snapchat videos from around campus, this collection of actors and actresses build out a rich, compelling school environment one or two sentences at a time. The teacher involvement isn't as strong (if anything, Mr. Kraz leaves behind a much more notable vacuum than Dylan does), but the show's greatest strength in its initial eight episodes is the same in this new batch.

Season 2 Is A Little More Serious From The Start

This season opens with a literal poisoning. A crime. And while, as Sam correctly points out during a discussion of the motive, poop is funny, there's more of a maliciousness to it, and it's one that grows as the real motives become clear toward the end of the season. This isn't Dylan farting on babies and just being a lovable doofus. And while season one showed a thoughtful commentary on teenagers and social media, this season takes that in a much deeper and darker direction.

"American Vandal" replaces easy-to-make goofs and obvious jokes with a story about teenage isolation, inescapable modernity and a primal need for connection. It's never accusatory or judgmental; this isn't a story about technology's negative effect on tomorrow's generation written by flabbergasted thirty-somethings. It's a genuine confessional about the exhaustion that accompanies living two separate lives — one that offers messy fulfillment and another that projects an imagined happiness.

For Some, #2 Simply Won't Live Up To The Surprising Journey We All Took With Dylan Maxwell In Season 1

"Vandal 2" can't compare for a feeling of discovery, and the characters feel a little less real, in that uncanny-valley mockumentary way where "The Office" season 1 seemed to star relatable humans and "The Office" season 7 featured Special Guest Star Warren Buffett. (One casting decision in particular feels like a gigantic spotlit clue for anyone with a Netflix subscription.)

What made "American Vandal" so remarkable the first time around was that it took one kid's immature obsession with dick jokes, treated his punishment as though it were a national tragedy, then made us care so much about the mystery behind his treatment that, by the end, what happened to Dylan Maxwell actually did feel kind of tragic. The second "American Vandal," while amusing here and there, isn't able to do all that.

The element of surprise is gone. You're not sneaking up on anyone. And you can go two ways in that situation: You can try to repeat what worked or you can try to evolve. Season two does a little of both.

Still, Having More Good 'Vandal' Is Better Than No 'Vandal'

"American Vandal," when faced with the challenge of living up to its own impossibly high standard, the response isn't to simply copy its successes. It paints a picture of how students can feel unsafe, out of place, or otherwise plagued by uncertainty, even if their school uniform stays clean.

The good news is that the new season is as compulsively watchable as the first, perhaps even more. It's more ambitious in scope and in its themes, and the mystery takes on a more concrete air of whodunnit than the matter of trying to clear poor, dumb Dylan Maxwell's name of the dick-drawing. The characterization feels richer, and if you loved those later chapters when you saw the unintended impact the documentary was having on its subjects, there's even more of that insight and melancholy this time around.

TL;DR

It might trade in a few of its old laughs for something slightly different, but it's still a wonderful little miracle that this show can exist at all.

