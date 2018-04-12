How American Chopper, And Other Preferential Memes, Took Over The Internet

Since we last hosted an intelligent discussion on memes, the discourse on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other places memes are shared has decidedly shifted. To summarize, the Walmart yodeler, Tired SpongeBob, Avengers Infinity War, "If you don't love me at my…" and that weird sparkly shooting star thing have all left their mark on the greater meme conversation.

But among them, one meme somehow stands apart.

What does the American Chopper meme say about general memeing culture? Is it actually different from those that have come before it? Digg editors Steve and Joey discuss:



Joey: If you spend a lot of time Online, this has been a big couple of weeks. This is going to sound crazy, but I promise I'm not exaggerating when I say the American Chopper meme has altered the way my brain works. Steve, as a fellow occupant of Online, do you feel the same way?

Steve: Joey, hello. The American Chopper meme has been so ever-present in my life (sort of a consequence of having a job that demands that I look at Twitter all day) that even when we were conceiving this very discussion I couldn't help but think of it in terms of the Orange County Chopper owner Paul Tetul Sr. and former designer and son Paul Tetul Jr. (I think my mustache and slightly older age makes me Paul Sr? Though, I think when it comes to discussing internet memes we are peers.)

At least for me, this is sort of a regular occurrence? To me, being online is to be stuck in this timeless three week period where the Meme Of The Moment morphs into the next. Sort of like the Spongebob memes but on a larger scale! We're all sorta expressing the same opinions, but just in different form factors that are "in" at the moment — that to participate in The Discourse requires an understanding of this constantly-shifting memetic framework, proof that you're caught up on the Online Canon. To offer a crude analogy: in order to get into the bar you need a red circle, but if you come back with a black 'X' from the other night you can't come in.

Joey: I really like the bar stamp analogy, because I feel like it accurately portrays how subtle-yet-vital the differences between some of these memes can be. And I think you're right about this style of meme being the latest fad in the trend of slightly different meme-frameworks. But the other thought I can't shake this week is the new, specific way of thinking the American Chopper meme has opened up for my brain. Do you know what I'm saying here? This stuff is sort of hard to verbalize sometimes.

Steve: I think so? Like, I think we've reached a point where we've maybe all seen the American Chopper meme before — sort of like the moment in Groundhog Day-like films when the protagonist finally realizes they're stuck in a time loop. I had this moment of clarity where the lines between Hotline Bling Drake and Paul Jr. angrily throwing a chair were clear. Please humor me with my timeline of what I'm calling Preferential Memes. Memes that people use to, more or less, express a point of view.

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6f60cc9098274c13ada1d6ee9fb9b9ce_c2be5786600a4b6f91557409a3656708_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;gt;

Like, I'm almost 100 percent certain this does not start with Drake, but it feels like the earliest memory of this kind of posting? I think I have an understanding of this — which, let me be clear, is only an interpretation of what I think is going on. It feels a little weird to pin a single motivation on hundreds, maybe even thousands, of people making memes.

Still here's what I think is at work here: At a base level, posting online is to put forward preferences. (Maybe it's because now everything online has the ability to be liked?) It's probably no accident that we've all become comfortable just saying X is Good, or Y is Bad without any real nuance. It's nice to just sometimes say that a thing is Good! I get it! It's also probably no accident that we use preferential memes to package our preferences into something that might improve our social capital. You: McDonalds is good. Me, an intellectual: McDonalds is the Krusty Krab, Burger King is the Chum Bucket. Am I way off base here? How do you, Joey, as a member of Online, see this kind of communication?

Joey: Yeah, I too think Drake is a good jumping-off point for this sort of message. It's funny, because to me the Drake meme portrays a pretty straight-laced "I don't like that, I do like this" sentiment. But then pretty much everything after that rapidly complicated things. Me, An Intellectual adds in an ironic tone, Guy Checking Out Another Girl introduces a third character (or perhaps simply moves the previously unseen Preference Maker into the memes en scène). And then we hit the Galaxy Brain meme and things got really wonky. This might be a bit of a detour, but I promise I'm going to take it back to Paul Sr. and Paul Jr. I genuinely believe the Galaxy Brain provided a lot of Online with a new way to easily make deep and nuanced arguments. A sort of mass-produced intellectualism.

Me when someone bad mouths brutalism pic.twitter.com/IjabTFQVkO — Rebuild Hamilton (@RebuildHamilton) April 2, 2018

And that is the whole purpose of the American Chopper meme, isn't it? It's two regular guys who love motorcycles and we put multisyllabic words in their mouths to make them talk about something really highbrow. That's a joke that takes a fair amount of buy-in, but since we're all already on the same wonky complex page, it's an easy one for people to jump onto.

Oh heck yeah let’s do this pic.twitter.com/7g23stSB6w — Ames Grawert (@AmesCG) April 4, 2018

Finally, and I feel like I lose track of this sometimes, but these are jokes. Memes are jokes. And I can wax poetic all day about how Galaxy Brain is actually a helpful way to structure nuanced opinions and communicate big ideas, but it's important to remember these things exist to make us laugh. Maybe that's why they such staying power in our own heads?

Steve: Definitely! Memes give people the opportunity to be pedantic or over-intellectualize something without the eye-rolls or being immediately dismissed as a kook. I think this is why people were so into Jon Stewart Absolutely Eviscerating Political News, or I guess now John Oliver/Trevor Noah/Sam Bee Utterly Obliterating Conservative Policy.

What I'm trying to work through, though, is why did this American Chopper meme just explode into an almost-incomprehensible level of meta-ness? It's as if we've all kinda all looked up at each other, and finally had a chance to examine just What We're Doing Here and have finally found a meme to examine the exactly motivations behind why people use memes. I'm not really sure if this is a function of time (we've finally meme'd enough that a post-modern-like interpretation was inevitable) or just the actual nature of the American Chopper Argument meme lends itself to this kind of thinking? (Two meatheads shouting at each other in a way that looks like what an online argument feels like?)

Maybe your interpretation of the Expanding Brain meme might shed some light on this?

Joey: So I think American Chopper and Galaxy Brain have a lot more in common than just 4+ panels and a vertical orientation that's hard to read on a desktop computer. Similar to your definition of the American Chopper meme, Galaxy Brain was an excuse to be a little pedantic and highbrow without eliciting eyerolls and losing people's attention. And some of those memes got pretty meta and touched on the experience of memeing itself.

Now with a year's worth of practice thanks to Galaxy Brain, we're making analytical memes en masse with new gas in the tank from American Chopper. But now with perhaps a little extra irony rot added into the equation a huge group of meme fans decided they were all hungry for some more meta stuff. My theory is the American Chopper meme put people in the mood to think critically, and the most convenient thing to think critically about was the meme sitting right in front of them.

And now memes about memes have pretty much become the only use I'm seeing for American Chopper. Which I think is actually kind of cool?

Steve: It feels like a turning point of sorts? I'm thinking back to the days of image macros — like the internet in 2011 — and I seem to remember a lot of meme policing? It felt inevitable that everything and anything posted to r/AdviceAnimals or r/f7u12 would see someone in the comments talking about how and why this meme is "wrong."

Contrast that with American Chopper, and all this meta-discussion it's spawned, and it seems like we're in an era of meme-positivity. The fact that Ryan Q. North, the creator of ur-exploitable image comic Dinosaur Comics, uses the very meme to validate his very specific style of humor is kinda great. He gets it!

am i doing this right pic.twitter.com/KkWTDrAMEs — 𝕽𝖞𝖆𝖓 𝕹𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖍 (@ryanqnorth) April 5, 2018

We're probably reaching the limit for how much one can talk about memes in a serious capacity, so I'd like to work through one last thing with you, it's a bit of a doozie: What do you think comes after American Chopper Argument? Are our collective online brains now wired to just think in a recursive loop of self-referential hell, leading us to become even more incomprehensible in how we joke around on the internet? Can we return to a post-American Chopper Argument world?

Joey: I am hopeful that we can walk away from Paul Sr. and Paul Jr. not with our chairs overturned, but instead with our senses of creativity emboldened. If the rules of memeing are bending around American Chopper, maybe we can keep that momentum rolling forward and do some truly Weird Stuff Online. And while it's always good to point out things we like and don't like, maybe some new and fun ways to inject nuance into our dumb conversations on the internet would be a way to make them a little less dumb.

Steve: I am all for this self-aware pro-posting attitude we find ourselves in. It's about time there's some element of intertextuality within memes. Without it, we wouldn't be able to spend the better part of 1,700 words wringing our hands over an image-based internet joke.



