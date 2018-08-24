I've Read Too Much Of Amazon Propaganda Twitter And Now I'm In Hell

There's been a lot going on in the world this month, but we need to take some time to discuss a batch of new accounts that have joined Twitter. A group of Amazon employees have started new roles as "Fulfillment Center Ambassadors," in order to ward off some of the negative press that Amazon has been getting about horrific working conditions for its warehouses.



The way they try and fix Amazon's image is through tweeting about their, very real and not at all influenced or scripted, experience working in the Amazon Fulfillment Centers. This seems to include a mix of plugging programs that Amazon offers its workers as well as talking about how freely they can use the restroom, and the latter point, they use a lot.

I can assure you that I and my coworkers can go to the bathroom whenever we need to. Every time bathroom breaks are mentioned about Amzn, I always think of that Simpsons episode where Bart crank calls Moe’s Tavern – "Is Mr Freely there? First initials IP" -Google it- hilarious 😀 — Phil - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCPhil) August 23, 2018

Fear not Michael!

Us Amazon FC workers get all the bathroom breaks we need!

I think the hard part is choosing which restroom to go to, talk about choices 🚽

On a side note, ever since I got Amazon Prime (like you) I order wayyy too much. 2-day shipping ftw! 😊 — Jeremy - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCJeremy) August 24, 2018

Wow! No onsite toilets?? So the MULTIPLE restrooms I pass every single day at work (Amazon fulfillment center in Texas) is a figment of my imagination? 🤔 Oh and guess what? I can use them whenever I need to...don't need to ask permission either. #igowheniwant #onsightpotty — Shaye - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCShaye) August 16, 2018

According to a statement to Mashable from Amazon, the ambassadors are real employees. "The most important thing is that they've been here long enough to honestly share the facts based on personal experience. It's important that we do a good job of educating people about the actual environment inside our fulfillment centers, and the FC ambassador program is a big part of that along with the fulfilment center tours we provide."



What I've gathered after reading too many of these tweets is that these accounts tend to be connected to a certain kind of person. Some people have suggested that these accounts might be bots, which is understandable. The Twitter profiles of each of them are pretty uniform; each bio list what Amazon location they work at, how long they've worked there and a few hobbies they like.

In addition, the actions from accounts do resemble bot-like activity as they don't really make their own tweets, but just reply to random tweets about Amazon. Although it's strange, it's most likely just real people using the Twitter search function to find tweets specifically talking about Amazon's labor issues. Instead of using bots, it feels more likely that Amazon chose very specific employees for this job — one's that generally have had a positive experience working at Amazon and will speak only to that experience.

Something you'll quickly notice if you look at these profiles is that a lot of them work in the same fulfillment center in San Marcos, Texas. This facility only opened about two years ago, mostly ships smaller items like books and toys and is one of the more state of the art buildings given the fact that it’s one of 15 (out of 50) Amazon warehouses that uses robotics to do lifting.

These accounts use a rhetorical strategy that repeatedly speaks from "personal experience" as a way of evaluating a broader claims: If I can use the bathroom whenever I want, it's probably the same for everyone. You can see this in a lot of the reply tweets they dole out.

No food stamps needed for this Amazonian! 😃 — Phil - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCPhil) August 10, 2018

Your statement about employees needing assistance isn't entirely accurate. I've worked for Amazon for almost 2 years. I'm not, nor have I been, on assistance. I'm grateful for the excellent benefits I receive and am eligible for a pay raise on a regular basis. — Shaye - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCShaye) August 20, 2018

Hello. While I certainly cant and wont comment on others experiences, I can on my own. I can only tell what I see and that is that working conditions in my bldg arent as theyre often portrayed. I see an envirn where my safety/well being as well as my coworkers are a priority. — Phil - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCPhil) August 24, 2018





The Amazon ambassadors obviously can't say that all full-time employees at Amazon don't need food stamps or haven't been on assistance, but they certainly haven't. A lot of these interactions and talking points are direct replies to the specific claims of published stories.

For example, Bernie Sanders stated that he's planning on introducing new legislation to the Senate that would hold corporations 100 percent fiscally accountable when their employees are on food stamps — Amazon was referenced by name in the reporting. This tax bill, as written by The Washington Post, "would impose a 100 percent tax on government benefits received by workers at companies with 500 or more employees. For example, if an Amazon employee receives $300 in food stamps, Amazon would be taxed $300."

The issues about bathroom usage come from a big story from a few months ago from an undercover author who said that employees sometimes skipped the bathroom because of the pressure from their managers to fulfill orders quickly.

In addition, an investigation from The Guardian "revealed numerous cases of Amazon workers suffering from workplace accidents or injuries in its gigantic warehouse system and being treated in ways that leave them homeless, unable to work or bereft of income."

Between all these stories and the growing knowledge of how much CEO Jeff Bezos earns, Amazon is in the thick of it in terms of bad press. It's unclear at this point if these propaganda Twitter accounts will help their public image, but spoiler alert: probably won't. Because at the end of the day, these are just very weird tweets.

Hey I like fishing too!! 🐟 🎣

I might not be much of a catch in your eyes but I promise (social media) size isn't everything.😉 Wanna chat about Amazon FC life? — Jeremy - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCJeremy) August 24, 2018





Hi! Swag Bucks are simply a reward for a job well done handed out by managers. We can exchange them for Amazon branded items like tshirts, water bottles, sweatshirts, Echo dots, etc to show our pride at work 😀 — Phil - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCPhil) August 10, 2018





hey waluigi 😃 big fan!

You'll be glad to know that Amazon FC workers, such as myself are doing great! We get payed very well, plus we get full health benefits day one!

Maybe you should work here; these health benefits might come in hand after those battles with Luigi 🤔 — Jeremy - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCJeremy) August 24, 2018



