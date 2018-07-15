It’s today, folks. Starting at 3pm ET, Amazon is back at it again with their annual Prime Day. The deals are better than Black Friday and only on Amazon. What started as a one-day affair has morphed into a 36-hour fire sale featuring more than one million deals. Of those one million deals, some may only be available for certain hours, while others are available until they sell out.

They don’t call it “Prime Day” for nothing. Most of the savings are available exclusively for Prime members, but some retailers are sharing the love with all shoppers. If you’re not a member yet but still want full access, you can sign up for their 30-day trial.

Like we said, there are over ONE MILLION deals on the site today. Not all of them are actually worth it, but these sales are pretty dang good. Here are the best deals they’ve already announced. And we’ll be updating this throughout the day so you know when new sales launch.

The Echo Show is Amazon’s screen-equipped smart-home companion. Right now it’s available for $129.

The absurdly popular Instant Pot will definitely be on sale this year, we just don't know by how much yet. For reference, last year the largest 8-quart model was $40 off. We wouldn’t be surprised if it’s an even deeper discount this year.

This is the lowest price ever for this model and nearly 40% off the full price.

The ViewSonic Projector will still cost you around $1k, but it’s a great deal if you’ve been eyeing one for a while.

Vantrue N2 Pro Dashcams are on sale for $50 off (use the promo code PRIMEVNP) and if you add the Vantrue V1 Bluetooth Speaker to your cart, you’ll get it for free!

The YubiKey is a two-factor authentication USB drive. That means it provides the same cybersecurity as software options while avoiding the vulnerabilities. (Just don't lose it.)





The Blue Pure 121 normally sells for $350 but today will be on sale for an all-time low of $280.





We’ll be updating the deals all day, so keep checking back.​





