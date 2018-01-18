Here Are The 20 Cities Amazon Is Considering For Its Second Headquarters

​This morning, after a long, degrading proposal process, Amazon announced 20 finalists in its search for a place to put its second headquarters, or "HQ2." Here they are, in alphabetical order:

Atlanta, GA



Austin, TX



Boston, MA



Chicago, IL



Columbus, OH



Dallas, TX



Denver, CO



Indianapolis, IN



Los Angeles, CA



Miami, FL



Montgomery County, MD



Nashville, TN



Newark, NJ



New York City , NY



Northern Virginia , VA



Philadelphia, PA



Pittsburgh, PA



Raleigh, NC



Toronto, ON



Washington DC



Amazon received proposals from more than 238 metropolitan areas, effectively turning a corporate decision into something akin to a reality-TV competition, with cities pulling deeply embarrassing stunts expressing how thirsty they were for Amazon jobs. Los Angeles, now that you're a finalist, we hope you feel good about forcing local officials with no apparent screen experience to appear in this deeply awkward video pitch:

And Washington, DC, we hope it was worth it to turn your mayor into an unpaid spokesperson for Amazon Echo:

And New York, didn't it pay off to light up your most iconic building in "Amazon orange" to flatter Jeff Bezos' ego?

We look forward to seeing all the exciting new ways the 20 finalists find to debase themselves to win Amazon's affection in the coming months.

