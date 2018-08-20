Amazon's Unreal Dominance In The E-Commerce Market, Charted

We're all well aware of the powerful position Amazon holds in the online retail market. We just had no idea that its market share had become so huge.



According to business media site Visual Capitalist, Amazon's market share in the e-commerce market has reached a staggering 49.1% this year. Not only does the company command nearly half of the online retail market, but its market share is seven times larger than eBay, its biggest competitor in the field.

In addition to its increased share in the ecommerce market, Amazon was also able to rake in $4.2 billion from its Prime Day sales this year, a 74% increase from last year. That's pretty impressive, considering the fact that the site suffered massive glitches during this year's Prime Day.





[Visual Capitalist]