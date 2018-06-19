Senegal's Coach Gives Us The First Great Celebration Meme Of The 2018 World Cup

Remember Miguel Herrera? Former coach of Mexico's national team, best known for his particularly boisterous style of celebrating goals in the 2014 World Cup? ​If you're like us, you might have been disappointed by Herrera's absence from this year's tournament — he was fired as El Tri's coach after using some of that fireball energy to allegedly punch a journalist in 2015 — but we have some good news for you. The 2018 World Cup has a new memeable coach. His name is Aliou Cissé, his side is Senegal, and his celebration style is more restrained but no less powerful than Herrera's. Here's what he did after Senegal scored a surprise second goal against Poland in their Group H opener:

Senegal's Aliou Cissé with one of the great World Cup coaching celebrations. You may meme this if you would like, internets. pic.twitter.com/zVkaWiotky — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 19, 2018

We're calling it right now: the slow triple fist-pump is gonna be a thing this summer. We can just feel it.