Crazy Rich Person Alexis Ohanian Did A Good Crazy-Rich-Person Thing For His Wife, Serena Williams

​Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, have a good deal of money. And while Serena and Alexis probably spend that money on Standard Very Rich Person Things (houses, cars, etc.), Ohanian branched out recently to something much more fun: Personalized billboards.

To welcome Williams back to the court after the birth of their daughter Olympia last fall, Ohanian fired up whatever photo editor he had on his computer, bought up a bunch of billboards in California and did... this. It's amazing:

These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @OlympiaOhanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr.#GMOAT pic.twitter.com/zRcMmxhgB5 — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) February 27, 2018

If you've ever seen Reddit's design, you won't be surprised to read that Ohanian designed these beauties himself.





[Via Twitter]