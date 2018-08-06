Is It A Good Thing That Apple, Facebook And YouTube Banned Alex Jones' Infowars?

​On Monday, four major internet platforms — Apple Podcasts, Facebook, Spotify and YouTube — removed Infowars from their respective websites. For those unfamiliar, Infowars is a website run by Alex Jones that peddles conspiracy theories — the most high-profile and disgusting of which is that the Sandy Hook shooting was fake — and convinces people they should buy bogus supplements.

While justifications vary between the platforms — they all reference a violation of differing "community standards" — the question seemingly put forward by the collective ban seems to be, as it always is with policing speech online, is this a slippery slope? Does banning an organization that disseminates the idea that 26 people did not actually die in the Sandy Hook massacre, leading people to harass and send death threats to the families of the victims, constitute censorship or a removal of hateful speech?

It's a question that, honestly, you already know the answer to. Having the debate whether or not Infowars should be censored on the platforms it publishes its conspiracy theories on only legitimatizes the existence of Infowars. It's taking Roseanne Barr at her word that sleeping medication is responsible for her racist tweets. It's Mark Zuckerberg assuming that somewhere out there are people arguing in good faith that the holocaust never happened.

This is not a new idea. Last year, as Megyn Kelly was set to interview Alex Jones on her Sunday night news show, Wired's Emily Dreyfuss examined the psychology of indulging those who espouse conspiracy theories, and found that giving them any sort of platform does more harm than good.

What makes this particularly troubling that is the mainstreaming of false narratives risks muddling people's ability to understand genuine conspiracies. After all, sometimes a conspiracy theory is true. Take the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. At first glance, it sounds like the plot of a Hollywood blockbuster or a Le Carré novel. Yet investigators at all levels of government are taking it seriously enough to launch hearings and inquiries. But then people on the left, like conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch, and on the right, like Newt Gingrich, take it further down the rabbit hole with all manner of outrageous claims. "Our ability to have a conversation about those real facts is undermined when they are being distorted and the investigation is being attributed to a deep state conspiracy against the president," says Nyhan.



The debate we should be having, BuzzFeed's Charlie Warzel argued last week, is whether or not the internet platforms we all know and love should have this outsized influence on how information is spread. In other words, should there even be a handful of privately-owned companies controlling the spread of information online to the degree that they do today?

There’s a decent case to be made that imploring technology companies to determine what’s acceptable news and what’s not is a treacherous path to head down and one that we could come to regret. I buy parts of that argument. Earlier this summer, Twitter banned tweets containing a link to a story from a national media outlet that included White House advisor Stephen Miller’s personal phone number (an action that, despite Miller’s status as a public figure, violated Twitter’s rules against publishing personal information). Many were furious at Twitter for effectively censoring a media outlet. The flipside: Twitter’s action was made possible by policies it created in response to years of lobbying on behalf of harassed users and countless stories about Twitter’s failure to curb abuse. Miller’s odious legislative accomplishments notwithstanding, many of the same users who’d clamored for Twitter to enforce its rules bristled when the enforcement seemed to benefit the someone they disagreed with.

Ars Technica's Timothy B. Lee spoke with communication academics in response to Facebook banning Infowars, and found that we're heading towards an uneasy future.

"All of these social media platforms will make all these speeches and press releases that they're really committed to ending disinformation on their platform, but they're not really," said Alice Marwick, a communications professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. "If they are committed to disinformation, they do have to kick Alex Jones."

Yet she wasn't entirely comfortable with that approach. "Do they want to be the arbitrators of truth?" she asked. "We probably don't want that."

