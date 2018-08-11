LOCALS WERE CONFUSED AND SCARED

Seattle Airport Employee Takes Off In Stolen Plane, Crashes Nearby

​A passenger plane from Alaska Airlines was stolen from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday at around 8 PM. After flying around an unpredictable path, the plane crashed at a nearby island. According to a statement from Alaska, the sole man onboard, the one operating the plane, was an employee for Horizon Air. 

"We’re working to find out everything we possibly can about what happened, working with the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the National Transportation Safety Board," Brad Tilden, CEO of Alaska Airlines, wrote. "We are giving those investigators our full support and cooperation."

As reported by NBC, in his communications with the air traffic control tower, the man mentions "having a few screws loose" and showed signs of suicidal thoughts.

In addition to disrupting air traffic control, the incident also caused alarm among locals, many of whom recorded the incident. This first video shows just how erratic the plane was flying. Near the end of the video, you can also see the aftermath of the crash.

Alaska Airlines Plane Crashes After Being Stolen From Seattle Airport
 
 Terri Emge Via Storyful


In this Twitter video, observers consider that the aircraft might be a drone and also comment on the fact that the pilot was doing tricks with the plane.

 


Content Warning: For this last video, although everyone in the video is fine, and it doesn't include the crash, the person recording is genuinely panicking and it could be intense for some to watch.

Storyful-207216-plane Stolen From Seattletacoma Airport Scares Onlookers (1)
 
  Skylar Jacobson via Storyful

Sheriff Paul A. Pastor said at the press conference that there was no sign that it was a terrorist attack. "Most terrorists don’t do loops over the water."

Currently, the FBI has taken over the investigation of the incident and Alaska Air has stated that they are working with authorities and their own safety teams to "thoroughly understand the incident."

