THE TIDE CAN'T BE STOPPED

Here Are The Crazy Final Two Plays Of Alabama's Overtime National Championship Win

Down 13-0 at the half to Georgia, Alabama sent out a new quarterback, true freshman Tua Tagovailoa, to try to change the game. Change the game he did — despite a few freshman mistakes. And after a missed 'Bama field goal at the end of regulation sent the game to overtime, Tagovailoa produced both a freshman mistake and a stunning touchdown throw to close out the game for Alabama

First, Tagovailoa ran himself into a disastrous sack, losing 16 yards on first down and putting Alabama's chances at a field goal (which they needed to tie Georgia's OT field goal) at risk. Then he brushed himself off and threw and won the damn game:

 


It's been a rough year for Georgia-based teams in football championships, after the Falcons' meltdown to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.


[ESPN]

