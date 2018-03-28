These AI-Created Nude Portraits Are 100% Horrific, 0% Erotic

We've got bad news. Sophisticated algorithms are being used by people to superimpose faces of non-porn-stars into hardcore pornography, creating an unsettling and pervy genre of porn called DeepFakes. It's a serious problem.

Unrelated, we have good news: left to their own devices, neural networks create porn that is thoroughly unsexy. ​Look at this grossness:

Here are some AI generated nude portraits I've been working on🍑



Usually the machine just paints people as blobs of flesh with tendrils and limbs randomly growing out - I think it's really surreal. I wonder if that's how machines see us... pic.twitter.com/tYgzCHGfse — Robbie Barrat (@DrBeef_) March 27, 2018





You're looking at the work of Robbie Barrat, who "recently graduated high school in West Virginia" and is doing "deep learning interning for NVIDIA."

things are getting a bit heated 😓 pic.twitter.com/UDJIowfcS1 — Robbie Barrat (@DrBeef_) March 27, 2018





Are these works of art and science cool? Maybe. Intriguing? Definitely.

Sexy? Absolutely fucking not.

the AI *always* paints heads and faces the same way; with this weird yellow/purple texture. Have no idea why, but I like it. pic.twitter.com/aq8W6GEZUC — Robbie Barrat (@DrBeef_) March 27, 2018





Barrat uses AI to make non-erotica too. Take a look at this landscape-inspired piece:

Exploring the latent space of AI-generated landscape paintings again -- this one is in a part of latent space that's a little bit darker and murkier.



Strangely; the more the network is trained the more it tends towards generating darker murky/foggy paintings. pic.twitter.com/ucyiq7CLvC — Robbie Barrat (@DrBeef_) March 26, 2018





Here's one more:

Exploring the latent space of AI-generated landscape paintings today instead of doing work.



Please do not tell my manager. pic.twitter.com/vNVsPMnMkz — Robbie Barrat (@DrBeef_) March 19, 2018





[Via CNET]