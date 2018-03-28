NSFW IF YOU'RE A ROBOT TAKING HUMAN JOBS

These AI-Created Nude Portraits Are 100% Horrific, 0% Erotic

We've got bad news. Sophisticated algorithms are being used by people to superimpose faces of non-porn-stars into hardcore pornography, creating an unsettling and pervy genre of porn called DeepFakes. It's a serious problem.

Unrelated, we have good news: left to their own devices, neural networks create porn that is thoroughly unsexy. ​Look at this grossness:

 


You're looking at the work of Robbie Barrat, who "recently graduated high school in West Virginia" and is doing "deep learning interning for NVIDIA."

 


Are these works of art and science cool? Maybe. Intriguing? Definitely.

Sexy? Absolutely fucking not.

 


Barrat uses AI to make non-erotica too. Take a look at this landscape-inspired piece:

 


Here's one more:

 


[Via CNET]

